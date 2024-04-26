New study: Excess deaths in Japan skyrocketed after 3rd Covid shot

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2024

Using a dataset of Japan’s entire 123 million population, five Japanese scientists found a shocking number of excess cancer deaths coinciding with the mass distribution of the third Covid injection.

In the study, titled “Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality“, the scientists found there were 1,568,961 total deaths in Japan in 2022. About 1,453,162 deaths were expected based on statistical predictions using pre-pandemic information, which means there were 115,799 excess deaths in 2022.

The 115,799 “age-adjusted excess number of deaths” in 2022 occurred after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third dose of the Covid shot.

Based on the number of excess deaths in 2022, the Japanese scientists concluded:

“Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine.”

The study was published on April 8 in the U.S.-based peer-reviewed medical science journal Cureus. It represents the largest study to date on adverse effects of the Covid shots.

“The significant increase in mortalities for the six specific cancer types cannot be blamed on a shortage of health-care services during the pandemic,” Joe Wang, a molecular biologist with more than 10 years of experience in the vaccine industry, wrote in an April 22 op-ed for The Epoch Times.

“Reduced cancer screening and health care due to lockdowns should increase deaths for all cancers. However, such an increase was not observed in other types of cancers in Japan in 2022.”

So what is so special about the six specific cancer types?

“They are all known as estrogen receptor alpha (ERα)-sensitive cancers,” Wang wrote. “The scientists explained why these cancers not only occurred after vaccination, but also killed people in a short period of time after they received the shot.”

Wang added that “plenty of evidence has started to emerge showing that the COVID-19 vaccine has the potential to severely interfere with the human body’s immune system. This new Japanese study provides further evidence of the extent of this phenomenon.”

“The Japanese scientists found that for each Pfizer-BioNTech dose, there are about 13 trillion SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP molecules,” Wang continued. “For Moderna, the number is 40 trillion. Since the average human body has about 37.2 trillion cells, one COVID-19 mRNA-LNP dose would have enough molecules to spread into each and every human cell.”

