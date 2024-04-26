Ron Paul: April 20, 2024 may have been final nail in the U.S. coffin

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2024

Ron Paul, the former longtime congressman from Texas, said historians looking for the final nail in the American coffin may point to April 20, 2024.

On that Saturday, Paul said Congress passed the foreign aid package which will “fund two and a half wars,” and in renewing FISA spying handed “what’s left of our privacy to the CIA and NSA.”

Paul noted: “Many conservative voters are asking what the point of Republican control of the House is if the agenda is determined by Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is even reported to have bragged to his colleagues about how easily Speaker Johnson gave Democrats everything they wanted and asked for nothing in return.

“What is the silver lining in all this bad news? Most Republicans in the House voted against continuing the Ukraine war. That’s a good start. Our ideas are growing, not only across the country but even in the DC swamp. Take courage and don’t give up! Work for peace!”

Ron Paul utterly eviscerating members of Congress for waving foreign flags and Speaker Johnson over his foreign aid handout betrayal of the GOP base is one of the best things I’ve seen “Speaker Johnson stiffed the Republican majority that elected him and pushed through a massive… pic.twitter.com/Mz6wu78NGq — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) April 24, 2024

Your Choice