Stop the presses: Calif. Gov. Newsom praises White House response to coronavirus

March 11, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have followed through on everything they said they would do when it comes to combating the coronavirus.

Newsom, a liberal Democrat, had only recently called California the most “un-Trump” state in the country and said the president was “scared” of its voters.

The governor praised Trump on Monday for supporting the Golden State’s response to the virus.

“We had a private conversation, but he said, ‘We’re gonna do the right thing’ and ‘You have my support, all of our support, logistically and otherwise,’ ” Newsom told reporters at a Monday news conference.

Trump “said everything I could have hoped for,” the governor asserted. “And we had a very long conversation and every single thing he said, they followed through on.”

The governor’s comments also run counter to the narrative being pushed by many Democrats and their corporate media allies that the Trump administration’s response to the virus has been woefully inadequate.

Newsom said that he has received “consistent” support from Trump and Pence, who is leading the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump spoke about the ongoing fight against the spread of virus and the economic effect it was having on the United States during a White House meeting on Tuesday with Pence and the leaders of health insurance companies.

Company officials from Anthem, UnitedHealth Group, Humana, Centene Corporation, Americas Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Express Scripts and Cigna Services, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, CVS Health, and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. attended the meeting with Trump and Pence.

Pence said that the leaders of the health insurance companies agreed to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing, to extend coverage for coronavirus treatment, and to cover telemedicine and no surprise billing on coronavirus testing.

“We want the American people to know that they are covered through private insurance, they are covered through Medicare and Medicaid, and there will be no surprise billing,” Pence said.

Trump also confirmed Tuesday at the White House that his administration would assist the airline and cruise industries which are suffering from the spread of coronavirus.

“We are working very closely with them, we’re helping them, they are two great industries and we’ll be helping with this patch,” Trump said.

