Speaking to Cuban-Americans in Florida, Trump announces end of Biden’s ‘Banana Republic’

November 9, 2023

During commercial breaks in Wednesday night’s GOP debate in Miami, featuring five candidates who are trailing by nearly 50 points, the crowd violated the moderators’ ground rules and chanted loudly “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

A short distance away in Hialeah, the frontrunner was delivering an address to a large rally attended by many Cuban-Americans:

“Joe Biden’s Banana Republic ends on Nov. 5, 2024,” Donald Trump assured the crowd.

Per usual, Trump’s high energy remarks were blacked out by the major corporate media. It’s as if he is no longer around, except in court appearances.

Meanwhile, a new CNN poll found that 51 percent said there was “no chance” of voting for Joe Biden on Nov. 5, 2024.

Trump vowed: “We will use Title 42 to return trafficked children to their families.

“We will overhaul DOJ and root out all communist prosecutors.

“1-day voting, paper ballots. 1-day voting like in France.”

Trump added: “Anytime you have mail-in ballots, you will have really corrupt elections.”

“We no longer have free and fair press … we are a nation that is hostile to freedom and faith.”

Trump posted excerpts of his speech on social media:

In times like these, you can’t afford to have a president who wants to be POLITICALLY CORRECT—and we cannot have an administration that takes foreign policy advice from Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. On Day One, we will restore the Trump Travel Ban on entry from terror-plagued countries — and we will implement strict vetting and ideological screening for all new entrants. If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country, and you are NOT getting in! If you don’t want to let the Communists destroy America like they destroyed Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, then you need to send a message by voting Crooked Joe Biden and every last Democrat out of office in 2024! This race is not just about beating Crooked Joe — it’s about DEFEATING the entire rotten, corrupt, and tyrannical establishment in Washington, D.C. This election will decide whether power in America belongs to THEM, forever — or whether it belongs to YOU, the men and women who make this country run. 2024 is our final battle. Stand with me in this fight, and we will FINISH the job that we started 7 years ago tonight! With your vote, we are going to WIN the Florida Primary for the THIRD straight time, we are going to win this state in a landslide next November, and we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, greater than ever before! https://rumble.com/v3uazsj-president-trump-in-hialeah-fl.html The Great Silent Majority is rising like never before — and under our leadership, the Forgotten Men and Women Will Be Forgotten No Longer! We are ONE movement, ONE people, ONE family, and ONE GLORIOUS NATION UNDER GOD! And together, WE WILL MAKE AMERICA POWERFUL AGAIN. WE WILL MAKE AMERICA WEALTHY AGAIN. WE WILL MAKE AMERICA STRONG AGAIN. WE WILL MAKE AMERICA PROUD AGAIN. WE WILL MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN—AND WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! THANK YOU FLORIDA! God Bless You, and God Bless America!

In introducing the former president on Wednesday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019, said, “A lot of people may complain Donald Trump was too loud, too direct. But to me, that’s the very best thing about this president. He tells it like it is.”

She continued, “When I worked under President Trump in the White House, I saw first hand a side to him that a lot of people didn’t: A great boss, mentor, outstanding father.”

