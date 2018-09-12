Son of 9/11 victim slams use of terror attack as ‘political theater’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2018

Nicholas Haros, whose mother was killed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, slammed Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Cory Booker and former CIA Director John Brennan for using 9/11 victims as “props.”

Haros was one of the volunteers reading the names of victims at Ground Zero during the Sept. 11 memorial.

After completing his list of names and paying tribute to his late mother, Haros blasted Pelosi, Booker and Brennan for using the terror attacks as “political theater.”

“And one more thing, if I may,” Haros said, talking over the music meant to end his speaking time.

“This year, a representative of the House referred to our loss as just another incident. This year, a network commentator said the president’s performance in Helsinki was a traitorous act as was 9/11. And last week, a senator attacked a Supreme Court nominee and called him a racist for alleged comments after 9/11.”

Pelosi in July referred to the 9/11 terror attacks as an “incident.”

During confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Booker released documents that would purportedly show the judge’s leanings toward post-9/11 racial profiling.

Following the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brennan, currently a contributor for NBC and MSNBC, said: “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,’ It was nothing short of treasonous.”

Haros, during the Sept. 11 ceremony in New York, said “Stop. Stop. Please stop using the bones and ashes of our loved ones as props in your political theater. Their lives, sacrifices and death are worth so much more. Let’s not trivialize them or us. It hurts.”

Haros’s mother, Frances Haros, was a receptionist at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, a securities brokerage and investment bank with offices on the 88th and 89th floors of World Trade Center Tower 2.

Another man who read the names of 9/11 victims at the Ground Zero ceremony appeared to take a shot at Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad campaign, reports say.

The unidentified man concluded the names assigned to him by saying, “And my brother and hero, Port Authority Police Officer David P. LeMagne, who believed in something, even when it meant to sacrifice everything,” closely mirroring the words of the Kaepernick ads.

The 27-year-old LeMagne was among the 72 officers killed while responding to the attacks on the Twin Towers.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, LeMagne had been with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for just a year prior to his death.

