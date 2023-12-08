‘Smoke and mirrors’: Joe Biden’s personal attorney linked to new indictments of son Hunter

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2023

Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax charges. The indictment, handed down on Thursday in California, includes three felony charges and six misdemeanor tax offenses, adding new allegations to those included in a plea deal Hunter Biden reached with federal prosecutors earlier this year that later fell apart.

What does it all mean? “Smoke and mirrors,” one conservative Washington insider quickly noted on social media as the air waves filled with corporate media “analysis”. Meanwhile, the British press per usual did a better job of covering the U.S. nation’s capital.

DailyMail.com reported on Friday that Joe Biden’s personal attorney, Mel Monzack, may also be also linked to Hunter Biden’s suspect dealings with Chinese oil giant CEFC. The first son’s dealings with CEFC are part of the new criminal indictment filed on Thursday.

Monzack has the power to handle all of Joe Biden’s financial and business affairs. He has held Joe Biden’s power of attorney since 1987, allowing him to control the elder Biden’s bank accounts and sign financial documents on his behalf.

Related: Who is Mel Monzack? Researcher suggests adding ‘the fixer’ to Biden subpoena list, November 9, 2023

The DailyMail.com report cited corporate records which show Monzack’s law firm is the registered agent for a company belonging to Hunter Biden’s business partner that received $3 million from State Energy HK, a CEFC affiliate, in an alleged plot to buy influence with Joe Biden.

In the 56-page indictment handed down on Thursday, prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss’s office said the younger Biden chose over a four-year period not to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes he owed for the years 2016 — the final full year of Joe Biden’s vice presidency — through 2019. Prosecutors said Hunter Biden also evaded taxes for 2018 by filing false or fraudulent returns.

Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo investigative group which has compiled on online database of the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, elaborated on social media:

“I am not sure you could find two better paragraphs in this indictment which succinctly describe Hunter’s lack of character or morals, than these two.” See below:

Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, has been assigned the case.

The indictment refers to earnings from connections Hunter Biden made in Ukraine, Romania, and China. He was paid into U.S. bank accounts through entities in those countries and elsewhere, the indictment says.

The indictment states: “Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said Weiss had bent to pressure from Republicans with his decision to “renege” on the plea deal, in which the president’s son was set to admit to failing to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018.

“Now, after five years of investigating with no new evidence — and two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full — the U.S. attorney has piled on nine new charges when he had agreed just months ago to resolve this matter with a pair of misdemeanors,” Lowell said.

What about the rest of the story? Marco Polo’s Ziegler noted in reference to Hunter Biden’s lawyer and “sugar brother” Kevin Morris:

“The worst thing in the Indictment is naming Morris a “Personal Friend”. THAT is how you know it’s a limited hangout, apart from just the lack of FARA, money laundering, & sex trafficking. Gotta love line 2. “Payments — Various Women” sounds a lot better than saying “Payments to Prostitutes and Pimps”.

Ziegler continued: “Look at footnote 945 in the dossier. 945 Many of Hunter’s transactions in this criminal enterprise occurred in cash. Nevertheless, from electronic transfer receipts alone, Marco Polo can state with certainty that Hunter spent more than $150,000 on sex-related crimes over a four-year period. As a reference point, the annual real median personal income in the United States in 2020 was $35,805.”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines