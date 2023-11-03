Oversight committee spotlights role of Hunter Biden’s ‘sugar brother’ on Chinese loan

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2023

A $250,000 “loan” Hunter Biden received from communist Chinese government-backed Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) was never repaid, the House Oversight Committee revealed. Instead, Hunter Biden’s “lawyer” Kevin Morris acquired the first son’s stake in the business and assumed the debt.

As WorldTribune.com reported in January of this year, Morris, an attorney for a slew of Hollywood heavyweights, became known as Hunter’s “sugar brother” after he reportedly loaned Hunter $2.8 million to pay off a 2021 tax bill just as a federal investigation into the first son’s financial affairs was launched.

The wealthy lawyer has gone to great extremes in an attempt to discredit information from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” the contents of which have proved an extreme embarrassment to the Biden family, not to mention Morris himself.

The Oversight Committee noted that, in July 2019 (three months after Joe Biden announced he was running for president), Hunter Biden received a $250,000 “loan” from Bohai.

“This is the wire that used Joe Biden’s Delaware house as the beneficiary address,” the committee said.

“Well, now we know neither Hunter Biden nor any other Biden paid that loan back. Instead, Democrat donor and Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris acquired Hunter Biden’s stake in Bohai Harvest RST (one of Hunter’s China deals) and assumed the debt for Hunter. It’s worth noting that Morris and Hunter first met at a Joe Biden campaign fundraiser in November 2019,” the committee said.

Hunter Biden formed the BHR Partners in 2013 as a joint venture with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li. Hunter Biden created the joint venture in which his company, Skaneateles LLC, held a ten percent equity stake in BHR Partners. Hunter conveyed that stake in Skaneateles to Morris, a source familiar with the agreement dated 2023 confirmed to Breitbart News.

Nonprofit Marco Polo first unearthed the agreement.

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo group which maintains a database of the Hunter Biden laptop contents, said in a social media post: “I can’t stand it when they call Morris one of Hunter’s lawyers. … He’s a bankroller. A money guy being used by the Jerry Springer First Family. Nothing else. He’s only Hunter’s ‘lawyer’ to hide behind attorney-client privilege. Will the same standard apply here as with DJT when his attorney-client privilege was pierced at the court’s direction on behalf of Jack Smith so that privileged records could be used against Trump? I’m not holding my breath.”

“It sure seems that the Bidens get a lot of loans that raise many questions,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told Just the News. “Hunter Biden’s defense team was quick to say that the $250,000 wire he received from a Chinese national that listed Joe Biden’s home as the beneficiary address was a loan.”

“However, Hunter Biden’s defense team fails to mention that Kevin Morris quietly assumed that loan for Hunter Biden,” Comer added. “Why is Kevin Morris, who is a lawyer and Democrat donor, taking on Hunter Biden’s China debt? This raises serious ethical questions that the White House must answer.”

In a sane country, this man would have been indicted & convicted already — for tax evasion & several other felonies. https://t.co/TOptcNHZIj pic.twitter.com/uJXzwAMr0v — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) October 30, 2023

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 In July 2019 (three months after Joe Biden announced he was running for president), Hunter Biden received a $250,000 “loan” from one of his Chinese business associates. This is the wire that used Joe Biden’s Delaware house as the beneficiary address. Well, now we… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 30, 2023

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism