Series of polls bewilder ‘the media’: Who is real threat to U.S. democracy?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2024

The talking heads in legacy media appear flummoxed with every new poll that shows Americans have more faith in Donald Trump over Joe Biden on the key issues.

Even polls conducted by leftist legacy media are showing Trump with a decisive edge.

A new PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist poll found 53% of independents believe Biden’s second term would “weaken America,” while 42% believed Trump would further harm democracy.

“I find it shocking, honestly,” MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio said. “I can’t make sense of that number. I wish I could. I wish I could have some really great insight to it, but I don’t know if it’s an outlier or not, because the other numbers of independents are going in the right direction. So, that may be it.”

Is it really an “outlier”?

A new Rasmussen Reports poll also broached the “protecting democracy” theme and found that Trump is a more trusted protector than Biden.

When asked, “In terms of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, has Biden done a better job or a worse job than Trump?” 40% said better and 47% worse. Only 10% said the “same.”

Biden’s “lackluster campaign is losing one of the few key Democratic talking points left in the 2024 election besides abortion,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Democrats presumably believe that voters agree with them that Trump is a threat to the Constitution and believe the media’s breathless claims, to quote ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, that “bedrock tenets of our democracy are being tested in a way we haven’t seen since the Civil War.”

Bedard noted: “But, it turns out, not so much.”

Which is bad news for Team Biden as a recent ABC News poll (see above photo) has Trump with substantial leads in the 2024 campaign’s top issues.

Biden on Wednesday went to friendly media in hopes of turning some of those numbers around. In an interview on CNN, Biden insisted that voters are wrong to blame him for high inflation because it “was 9% when I came to office.”

Another Biden lie from the heart? Inflation when Biden came into office was in fact just 1.4%.

“No president has had the run we’ve had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation, It was 9% when I came to office — 9%,” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett in a rare interview.

The 81-year-old president defended his economic policies after Burnett pressed him on the fact that “voters by a wide margin trust [former President Donald] Trump more on the economy.”

Biden insisted ahead of his November rematch against Trump that he already “turned around” the economy, despite persistently high inflation and interest rates.

Since Biden took office, the average prices of goods and services have increased 19%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

During Trump’s four years in office, by comparison, prices increased by 8%, or roughly 2% per year.

“Voters by a wide margin trust Trump more on the economy — they say that in polls — and part of the reason for that may be the numbers,” Burnett told Biden during Wednesday’s interview in the swing-state Wisconsin.

“And you’re aware of many of these, of course: the cost of buying a home in the United States is double what it was — when you look at your monthly costs — from before the pandemic, real income when you account for inflation is actually down since you took office, economic growth last week fell short of expectations, consumer confidence — maybe no surprise — is near a two-year low.”

Burnett asked: “With less than six months to go to election day, are you worried that you’re running out of time to turn that around? “

“We’ve already turned it around,” Biden insisted.

Biden went on to claim that high inflation on his watch is the result of “corporate greed” and “shrinkflation,” after previously blaming Covid supply chain issues and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s corporate greed going on out there,” Biden said.

