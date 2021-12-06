Sen. Ron Johnson: Americans died as Fauci ‘sabotaged’ early Covid treatments

by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2021

It is a “travesty” that early treatment for Covid has been, for the most part, ignored in favor of pushing the vaccines, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said.

“I ask a simple question, did Dr. Fauci’s response to COVID-19 work? 788,000 lives lost, many because he ignored and sabotaged early treatment using cheap, available, generic drugs in favor of a vaccine that is not as safe or effective as we all hoped it would be,” Johnson tweeted.

Far from “following the science,” Fauci and the medical establishment have essentially blocked the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid even though hundreds of scientific studies have found they are highly effective in combating the virus.

In an interview last week on Fox News’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show”, Johnson noted:

“This virus has evolved, they’ve become more contagious because they want to evolve, they want to replicate. But they’ve also become less lethal because killing your host doesn’t help you replicate very well. So again, that’s the general tendency of viruses, so why would we expect anything different from the coronavirus? Except for, you wanna create a state of fear, to keep us in this state of fear, to maintain the controls. And that’s what you’re seeing here in the United States.”

Johnson added: “I mean – by the way, Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it. He created all kinds of fear, saying it could infect the entire population when it couldn’t, and he’s using the exact same playbook with Covid: ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine. The solution to this, I’ve always felt, is early treatment. We still haven’t robustly explored that, and that’s a travesty.”

Fauci and his Big Media comrades blew a gasket when Johnson said that Fauci had “overhyped” AIDS.

“How do you respond to something as preposterous as that?” Fauci said after CNN played a deceptively edited clip of Johnson’s comments. “Overhyping AIDS? It’s killed over 750,000 Americans and 36 million people worldwide. How do you overhype that? Overhyping COVID? It’s already killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide.”

“I don’t have any clue what he’s talking about,” Fauci said.

“I don’t think [Sen. Ron Johnson] does either,” CNN personality Jake Tapper added.

So, did Fauci “overhype” AIDS?

In the following video clip, Fauci, who has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, claimed that AIDS could be transmitted through “ordinary household contact.” AIDS can not be spread in such a way.

Meanwhile, as the Fauci regime and Big Media continue to rail against the use of ivermectin, the lawyer who helped a dying Covid patient in Illinois win court-ordered treatment with ivermectin, which saved the man’s life, says the episode reveals a deep need for American health professionals to rethink their approach to the virus.

Kristin Erickson represented 71-year-old Sun Ng of Naperville, who was on a ventilator for weeks and dying with Covid-19 when Erickson won a court order on Nov. 8 to force the hospital to treat him with ivermectin.

Within days, Ng recovered. He is now back home walking and enjoying life, Erickson said.

“After one day, he was able to do a breathing test he couldn’t do for 22 days,” Erickson said in an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast. “After three days, he was off the vent for two hours. And then by the fifth day, he was off it entirely. So the hospital tried to file for, you know, a physician report, after he was off the vent, saying that ivermectin is not the reason he’s better. But clearly it is.”

Erickson said she found 66 studies globally that show ivermectin is effective in fighting and warding off the virus, and it is used in places like India and Bangladesh but not in the United States.

“We need to think outside of the current standard of care that hospitals are giving. And if it’s not working, let’s look at outcomes and not finances,” Erickson said.

Erickson said the phones at her office and the New York group that assisted Ng have been ringing off the hook and the courts are likely to be inundated for similar interventions for other patients after what happened in the Ng case.

“I don’t know what people’s motivations are,” she said. “Certainly ours here is to help people get what they need. I know there’s a lot of good-hearted people out there who want to save people, even in the hospital setting. Physicians and nurses, they want to do the right thing. But if hospitals aren’t allowing it, that creates a barrier for people who are hospitalized.”

