Sen. Rand Paul comes out swinging . . . against Nikki Haley

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2024

Sen. Rand Paul is a Never Nikkier.

The Kentucky Republican in a post to X on Friday delivered his anti-endorsement of Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential primary.

“I don’t think any informed or knowledgeable libertarian or conservative should support Nikki Haley,” Paul said. “I’ve seen her attitude towards our interventions overseas. I’ve seen her involvement in the military-industrial complex, $8 million being paid to become part of the team. But I’ve also seen her indicate that she thinks you should be registered to use the Internet.”

The senator added: “I think she fails to understand that our republic was founded upon people like Ben Franklin, Sam Adams, [James] Madison, John Jay and others who posted routinely — for fear of the government — they posted routinely anonymously.”

At stake in the Iowa Caucuses, set for Monday, are the state’s 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer, as well as momentum heading into the New Hampshire primary the following week.

The latest Iowa State University/Civiqs Poll has former President Donald Trump with a substantial lead at 55 percent. Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were tied at 14 percent.

Though entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was trailing Haley and DeSantis, he was the top pick when respondents were asked who their second choice would be.

Voters may find it difficult just getting to the polls for Monday’s Iowa Caucuses.

Most of Iowa was under a blizzard warning Friday, as the state contended with driving winds, accumulating snow, and frigid temperatures.

Campaigns were already scrubbing events amid cancelled school classes, nixed commercial flights, temperatures in the low single digits and predicted weekend wind gusts of 30-40 miles per hour.

A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for the state from Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon, with predicted wind chills of 30 to 45 degrees below zero.

As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as #NeverNikki! pic.twitter.com/0RjbBhnwdc — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

