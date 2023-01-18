Scattered: Biden and his ‘classified’ documents in perspective

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau

It really isn’t all that surprising to learn that President Biden had “classified” documents in his home library, and in beat-up cardboard boxes in his oily-smelling garage in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware. Secret documents were also discovered in Biden’s so called “think tank” center he opened in DC after his eight years as Vice President came to an end.

Yet, reportedly, still unchecked for classified government papers, is the $2.7 million dollar Biden lakeside home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where the Biden clan, including his pipe-loving son, Hunter and daughter Ashley and friends, are known to assemble for beach parties and political get-togethers.

FBI agents will want to take a look in the corners of that fancy pad where his brother James, and son, Hunter, like to hang out. No worries though, as a fence-like wall is currently under construction on the perimeter at a cost of $455,000, complements of American taxpayers. This overpriced fence will supposedly provide added security for the Biden residence — not to mention any purloined top-secret documents stashed there.

The President’s lackadaisical handling of classified and top secret documents is further indication of his all-around incompetence as he stumbles and bumbles about in the most powerful office on the planet. One former White House doctor, appointed by President Obama, has said that Joe Biden “does not know what he is doing….and is dangerous.”

After the classified papers were discovered in his possession, Biden said he was “surprised.” His press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said that the President has absolutely no idea what is on the papers, which may not be the positive statement she thinks it is. He is cooperating in the “process,” she explained, and is dedicated to being “transparent.”

When quizzed by reporters about his careless handling of the nation’s secrets, President Biden said, “rest assured that I take classified documents very seriously.” His response raised questions in the minds of many observers who doubt his acuity. They are wondering where he might have dumped the nation’s secrets if he did not take the red stamped papers “very seriously.”

According to reports, some classified papers are from the Obama administration era and deal with Ukraine, Iran and Great Britain. As Vice President, Biden had been President Obama’s point man to the Ukraine. He has been accused by President Trump and by Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, of being “stone corrupt” in dealing with the troubled European country which borders Russia. In Ukraine, Biden had his cocaine-addicted son, Hunter, placed in a job on a gas company board without any discernible duties, and paid a salary of $83,000 per month.

The revelation that President Biden had been fast and loose with the nation’s classified documents came on Jan. 8, 2023, with an announcement from the Department of Justice that classified documents had been discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, some 60 days earlier, by Biden lawyers rummaging about through documents stashed in the Penn-Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The center had been opened by Biden in cooperation with the University of Pennsylvania in February, 2018.

A few days later, following the report of secret papers found in the Penn-Biden “think tank,” the additional classified papers were found in the President’s Wilmington home.

Atty Gen Merrick Garland, who is known to be protective of the President and all Democrats, elected to put the lid on any publication about the classified docs in the Penn-Biden center until after the midterm elections of Nov. 8. It was strictly a political decision since news of the Biden mishandling of classified documents in violation of the law and its threat to national security could not bode well for Democratic candidates running for election or reelection. As was democratic party protocol in the past, news damaging to Democrats would need to be contained until after an election.

Garland has appointed special prosecutor Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s misuse of documents. Hur is a former United States attorney who had been appointed by President Trump. Garland said that Hur’s background will insure that politics do not play a role in this special investigation.

Last year, Biden’s Justice department ganged up on former President Trump and raided his Florida home and office in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach county. Armed FBI agents “tossed” the property and carted off boxes which allegedly contained classified documents which belonged in the hands of the office of National Archives. The raiders even raked over the private closets and drawers of the first lady while seeking so-called “hidden” documents.

The former 45th President said that he had declassified documents as was his right and authority while still in the Oval office. On Nov. 18, Atty. Gen Garland announced that he was appointing Jack Smith a former federal prosecutor and loyal democrat to investigate the President’s possession of documents he should not have, for possible criminal conduct. Biden, as vice president, had no such power to declassify.

In another example of his shifty handling of public documents, in 2011, then Vice President Biden decided that he would sequester all of his papers, memorabilia and keepsakes which he had accumulated during his 36 years as a senator from Delaware, and have them stored in boxes at the University of Delaware. The contents, packed into 1,850 boxes, included assorted government papers, tapes, video recordings, complaints and awards.

Biden says that the contents, pursuant to written contract, cannot be seen by anyone until two years after his final exit as an office holder. That contract is being challenged by Judicial Watch, an independent government watchdog organization, which contends the papers are public documents and may contain information pertaining to Iran, Ukraine and Russia and of conversations which Biden had with President Putin.

Also, Judicial Watch believes that the contents in the boxes will reveal evidence of a complaint against Biden in 1993 by Ms. Tara Reade who was then an employee in his senatorial office. Ms. Reade has charged that Sen. Biden pushed her into a dark corner in the capitol one evening and pawed her like a lion in heat, while whispering, “Hey man, I thought that you liked me.”

Ms. Reade revealed the story of the attack in 2020 when Biden was a candidate for President. She was one of nine women who came forward with stories of Biden’s hair smelling and gushing behavior which made them feel uncomfortable. Biden has claimed that Ms. Reade is a “liar,” and that the incident never occurred. There was no investigation of Ms. Reade’s complaint, and the past Democratic guideline that “all women are to be believed,” was simply ignored.

Reade believes that the records of her complaints to Senate authorities over these events can be found in the papers which Biden has loaded into boxes and hidden from public scrutiny.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.