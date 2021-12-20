Retired generals urge U.S. military to simulate war with Americans

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2021

Pentagon brass must take preventive measures against a future “post-election insurrection or coup,” including carrying out “war games” against perceived American domestic enemies, three retired Army generals said.

“The potential for a total breakdown of the chain of command along partisan lines – from the top of the chain to squad level – is significant should another insurrection occur,” former Major Gen. Paul Eaton, former Brigadier Gen. Steven Anderson and former Major Gen. Antonio Tagubathe wrote in The Washington Post on Friday in an opinion column.

The Post and the establishment corporate media have consistently advanced a narrative about the Jan. 6 protests in Washington, DC being a violent insurrection backed by Trump supporters regarded as “domestic terrorists.” A contrasting perspective reported by alternative media, including WorldTribune.com, presented the overwhelming majority of the protesters as peaceful and has raised questions about the instigators of the violence and the deaths of unarmed participants including Ashli Babbitt.

In raising the disturbing prospect of the U.S. military training for a confrontation against fellow Americans, the generals wrote: “The idea of rogue units organizing among themselves to support the ‘rightful’ commander in chief cannot be dismissed.”

Given the aftermath of the 2020 election, and the possibility of similar conditions in 2024, the retired generals warned the military needs to be prepared.

“Imagine competing commanders in chief – a newly re-elected Biden giving orders, versus Trump (or another Trumpian figure) issuing orders as the head of a shadow government,” the former commanders wrote. “Worse, imagine politicians at the state and federal levels illegally installing a losing candidate as president. … Under such a scenario, it is not outlandish to say a military breakdown could lead to civil war.”

The generals added: “The military and lawmakers have been gifted hindsight to prevent another insurrection from happening in 2024 — but they will succeed only if they take decisive action now.”

The ex-generals concluded: “Finally, the Defense Department should war-game the next potential post-election insurrection or coup attempt to identify weak spots. It must then conduct a top-down debrief of its findings and begin putting in place safeguards to prevent breakdowns not just in the military, but also in any agency that works hand in hand with the military.”

