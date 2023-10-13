Reports: Timeline indicates weapons left in Afghanistan used in Oct. 7 attack on Israel

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2023

In surrendering Afghanistan to the Taliban, the Biden Administration left billions of dollars worth of U.S. weaponry behind and those weapons likely ended up in the hands of terrorists, according to a new book and interviews with a Hamas official.

A senior Hamas official said in an interview on Sunday that Hamas began planning Saturday’s terrorist attacks on Israel two years ago.

Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka told Russia Today (via the Middle East Media Research Institute) that Hamas had been secretly planning, with the help of Iran, the invasion of southern Israel for two years — which would mean after Joe Biden was installed in office, and after the Biden team’s botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow is the author of the new book “Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration”.

Marlow was asked in an interview on The First TV’s “I’m Right” by Anchor Jesse Kelly asked, “You say Joe Biden bears some responsibility for all the craziness we are seeing in Israel right now, don’t you?”

Marlow said: “I do, 100 percent. There is an article at Breitbart where I lay out all the evidence. You start with the most obvious one, which is that he left all these weapons for terrorists to get in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan pullout was insane. It was the worst moment in Joe Biden’s presidency and there has been a lot of bad moments.”

Marlow added: “One thing I did compile in the book is I went through when I had to look at a lot of sources compiling all the weapons that he left that got into the hands of the Taliban who immediately started selling them to terrorists. We are talking about UH-60 Black Hawks, MI 17 helicopters, gravity bombs, machine guns, hundreds of thousands of rifles, small drones, body armor. All this stuff was left there for the Taliban to get and sell to the worst people on the planet. So it follows that of course terrorists were going to get it.”

Baraka said Hamas was assisted by Iran — a claim for which the Biden Administration says lacks direct evidence but which is widely assumed to be the case, as reported by Geostrategy-Direct.com on Aug. 1.

“Our allies are those that support us with weapons and money. First and foremost it is Iran that is giving us money and weapons. There is also Hizbullah, and the Arab and Islamic people who are standing by us,” Baraka said.

“We have been preparing for this for two years. We have local factories for everything. We have rockets with ranges of 250 kms, 160 kms, 80 kms, 45 kms, and 10 kms,” Baraka said.

“We have factories for mortars and their shells. We have factories for manufacturing B-7 and B-10 guns and their shells. We have factories for manufacturing Kalashnikov rifles and their bullets. We have a Russian license to produce Kalashnikov bullets in Gaza,” Baraka said.

Marlow’s book, which has made the New York Times hardcover best seller list, has already won praise from #1 bestselling conservative authors Mark Levin and Peter Schweizer. Levin suggested that all members of Congress and presidential candidates should read the book.

Marlow said the book, a comprehensive examination of Joe Biden’s life and policies to date, is also meant to be “a reset for politically engaged Americans.”

He offered the following statement to Breitbart News:

“With Breaking Biden, I wanted to accomplish two things more than anything else. First and foremost, I wanted to show the public that we have gotten Joe Biden all wrong (or at least somewhat wrong). He’s not a dummy and a puppet. Over his 50(!) years in Washington, he and his family have proven to be effective at executing some of the most disastrous policies and most corrupt business deals in American history. The first step to holding him accountable, in my view, is to fully understand the extent to which he is personally responsible for these failings.

“My second objective is to try to fire up Americans to reengage with the political process. We cannot wait for Congress to conclude their investigations (though I’m optimistic that they will bear a lot of fruit). We need to be ready to take back our country on our own.

