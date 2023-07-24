Reports: Luxury buses bring thousands of military-age CCP males from Panama to southern border

Special to WorldTribune, July 24, 2023

Commentary by Laurence F Sanford

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military-age males are illegally crossing the American border. They are joining the millions of other illegal aliens who have crossed the border.

Michael Yon, a war correspondent, states thousands of young, physically fit Chinese males are heading to the U.S. after passing through the Darian Gap jungle, which separates Columbia from Panama. After emerging from the jungle, they often spend one night at the UN/U.S.-funded San Vincente camp or Hotel Tonosi before boarding luxury buses heading north toward Mexico.

Yon observed one group at the Tonosi Hotel following a CCP Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) ritual of drinking raw chicken blood to celebrate an event (passing through the Darien Gap?)

Some migrants are almost certainly members of China’s PLA, said Representative Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, at a press conference. Green also said that a Border Patrol sector chief informed him that some of the Chinese migrants at the southern border have “known ties to the PLA.”

Escaping from China is not easy. What routes are used to leave China and land in the Americas? Who finances the trip, which can cost thousands of dollars? The CCP has declared unrestricted war against the United States. It is entirely reasonable that the CCP would insert sleeper cells into the U.S. to cause havoc in the event of hostilities between the CCP and the U.S., such as an invasion of Taiwan.

One need look no further than the 2020 BLM/Antifa riots in American cities or the January 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C., to see what havoc small dedicated groups can accomplish. Small, trained military groups already embedded in the U.S. could inflict major damage to water supplies, energy infrastructure, communications, and military installations.

According to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-Ca), over 5.5 million illegal aliens have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border since January 2021, with more than 2.1 million released into American communities. Over 1.5 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S. without being apprehended by the Border Patrol.

There is no way to accurately estimate the number of terrorists and criminals who have entered the U.S., although Newsweek reported 98 FBI watch-list terrorists were apprehended at the border in 2022. But what about the 1.5 million aliens who escaped contact with the Border Patrol? Federal prosecutors in Ohio indicted an Iraqi ISIS fighter living in Ohio for plotting to smuggle eight of his old ISIS comrades through the Darian Gap into the U.S. to assassinate former President George W. Bush.

The recent ambush murder of a Fargo, South Dakota policeman by Syrian Mohamad Barakat, who entered the U.S. in 2012 as a political refugee, is another example of immigrant terrorism.

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and non-profits such as Catholic Charities receive hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to aid migrants reaching the U.S. border. And once the migrants are in the U.S., more government funding is disbursed.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops lobbied for a total of nearly $30 billion in appropriations of American taxpayer dollars just for the fiscal year 2024, related to addressing the rising cost of immigration in the U.S. By using non-profits, the government hides how much money is going for illegal immigrants and the total cost to local communities (housing, food, medical, etc.) Meanwhile, American cities are facing a homeless crisis of American citizens.

CCP fentanyl and other opioids are crossing our border in joint venture operations with Mexican drug cartels. Over 100,000 Americans last year died from opioids. The drug culture endemic to American culture has to be denigrated and degraded.

Sadly, our political and cultural leaders are absent in the fight. Hollywood seems to glorify drugs, and our political leaders are absent. Where is the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in educating our youth against the dangers of drugs? A national effort is needed to stop the flow.

In addition, CCP internet/media companies are crossing our internet border, stealing intellectual and military secrets, poisoning our culture, poisoning our youth, and poisoning our election process. Recently the Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing-linked hackers accessed the email account of Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to China, in an espionage operation thought to have compromised hundreds of thousands of U.S. government emails. Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, was also hacked in the wider spying operation disclosed this month by Microsoft.

Conclusion

The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to protect the nation. A person elected or appointed to an office in the civil service or uniformed services takes an oath to “solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Article Four, Section Four states that the “United States shall guarantee to every State a republican form of government and shall protect each of them against invasion.” In other words, even if the federal government chose to exercise no other power, it must, under the Constitution, provide for the common defense. Our federal government is not doing its duty of defending America from invasion.

A nation without borders is not a nation. A border where millions of people cross illegally without proper vetting leads to a nation where lawlessness prevails, economic standards decline, and the American culture of freedom and opportunity is diminished.

Actions:

Secure the border. Elect government representatives who will close the border to illegal aliens and drugs.

Stop funding NGOs that promote illegal immigration.

Decouple the economy from the CCP. Raise tariffs to fund domestic investments.

Restrict CCP TikTok and other CCP social media internet access to the U.S.

Peace Through Strength!

Laurence Sanford graduated from Boston College and then served in the U.S. Navy Pacific fleet from 1963 to 1966. He then served as an officer in the clandestine service of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 4 years, including a two-year assignment in Hong Kong. Mr. Sanford serves as a Senior Analyst with the American Security Council Foundation and is also President of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers — Florida Satellite Chapter.