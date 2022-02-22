Report: UN ‘orchestrating’ migrant invasion of U.S. southern border

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2022

The United Nations is providing migrants with a roadmap on how to get to and stay in the United States, a report said.

The UN is playing a lead role in “orchestrating” the movement of millions of migrants from around the world who make their way to the United States, Border Hawk News reported from the U.S.-Mexico frontier on Feb. 17.

Also assisting the migrants are NGOs, intergovernmental organizations, and the Biden regime, the report said.

Border reporter Auden Cabello reported seeing evidence of the “secret hands” guiding migrants to the U.S.

“Overall, I think it’s very well organized, whoever is behind it,” Cabello told Border Hawk. “The documents we’ve seen indicate it’s the UN behind it. That’s what I have seen. They’re the ones orchestrating the whole pipeline, how they’re moving the migrants.”

Cabello reported that the migrant pipeline planning was readily apparent during the recent invasion of Del Rio, Texas by tens of thousands of Haitian migrants.

Busloads of migrants arrived in Acuña, Mexico, from other points across the country, and the occupants were effectively herded into the U.S. in a massive, coordinated surge, Cabello reported.

“Somebody is orchestrating all of this,” Cabello said.

In a previous report, Border Hawk detailed how the UN is instructing migrants how to get to the U.S. border and how to remain in America once they cross the border.

The UN is providing migrants ‘roadmaps’ showing them how to reach the US & what steps they can take to ensure they stay here Border Hawk traveled to Acuña, Mexico, to document the migration crisis unfolding under the Biden regime Part 1 of our series Follow us for updates pic.twitter.com/lJEKUeJMCc — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) January 6, 2022

