Report: Team Biden admitted 30,000 ‘special interest aliens’ with possible terror ties

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2024

More than 30,000 special interest aliens (SIAs) with possible ties to terrorism or other “nefarious activity” were allowed through Joe Biden’s open border and into the interior of the United States in the last 15 months, a report said.

Customs and Border Protection data reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) revealed that Border Patrol agents logged 20,287 encounters with SIAs in fiscal year 2023 and another 12,114 so far in fiscal year 2024.

The report said that the majority of the SIAs encountered in fiscal year 2023 were from Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Somalia. So far, the top nationalities of SIAs encountered in fiscal year 2024 include Turkey, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Russia.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told the DCNF that the data “worries me, depresses me, infuriates me, frustrates me.”

DHS’s Lexicon Terms and Definitions described SIAs as a “foreign national originating from a country (determined by individual Components) identified as having possible or established links to terrorism.”

A 2019 archived webpage from the DHS website explains that migrants could be labeled SIAs “based on an analysis of travel patterns” that are “known or evaluated to possibly have a nexus to terrorism.”

“This does not mean that all SIAs are ‘terrorists,’ but rather that the travel and behavior of such individuals indicates a possible nexus to nefarious activity (including terrorism) and, at a minimum, provides indicators that necessitate heightened screening and further investigation,” the DHS stated.

According to the agency, “SIAs are not simply people who ‘traveled from a country that had terrorism’” but those “who have obtained false documents, or used smugglers to evade security across multiple countries.” Additionally, some SIAs “have engaged in criminal activity that could pose a danger to the United States, and some are found to have links to terrorism after additional investigative work and analysis by CBP personnel.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists