Report: Hunter Biden involved in ‘massive’ counterfeiting scheme

January 2, 2020

A private investigation firm said it has “lawfully” obtained documents which show Hunter Biden’s involvement in a $156 million “counterfeiting scheme,” Fox News reported on Dec. 30.

The private investigation firm was hired by a woman in Arkansas who is suing Hunter Biden over the paternity of her child. The woman was a stripper at a Washington, D.C. club frequented by Hunter Biden around the same time he was dating his brother’s widow, sources told the New York Post. A DNA test proves that Hunter Biden is the father of the Arkansas woman’s baby, according to a court filing by her attorneys.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, D&A Investigations, the Florida-based firm hired by the woman in Arkansas, “claimed the FBI and Department of Justice have been investigating PrivatBank, the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, Biden and others since April 2019 — and that the investigation remained open.”

The private investigators told Fox News that the multi-million dollar scheme linked to Hunter Biden is part of a money-laundering operation tied to Ukrainian company Burisma where Hunter Biden worked despite warnings from officials under former President Barack Obama that the company is corrupt.

According to a Dec. 27 filing with the court of Independence Country in Arkansas, D&A claimed bank documents it obtained “bear exhibit identifier(s) known by [Hunter Biden] as the subject of criminal investigation(s) both adjudicated and ongoing, of which he is a party to.”

D&A also alleged that the bank records “provide the source and destination bank account numbers of Burisma Holdings Limited, PrivatBank, Bank of China, [Hunter Biden’s] business partners, Rosement Seneca Bohai,” and others.

Fox News reported:

The bank records [allegedly obtained by the PI firm] “verify the counterfeiting scheme accumulating $156,073,944.24 with an average account value (monthly balance) in the amount of $6,785,823.66.” Burisma, the filing claimed, financed “Atlantic Council (Ukraine) and associated rogue operatives from the [U.S. State Department], FVEY, and CrowdStrike in Ukraine, suing PrivatBank.”

The alleged scheme is linked to CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that President Donald Trump has said is in possession of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server that was hacked during the 2016 campaign.

Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma between 2014 — when his father was heading up America’s Ukraine policy as U.S. vice president — and 2016 is at the center of the Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

In video footage, former Vice President Joe Biden bragged that he pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.

