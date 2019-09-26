The word ‘CrowdStrike’ in Ukraine transcript may signal real story

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2019

In the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump referenced CrowdStrike, a cyber firm used by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to investigate cyberattacks against the DNC during the 2016 election.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh said Trump’s mention of CrowdStrike was key.

“Now, let me tell you one other thing about CrowdStrike,” Limbaugh said on his Sept. 25 broadcast. “CrowdStrike, when I saw that word in the transcript with the call between Trump and the president of Ukraine, just to remind you, CrowdStrike, private sector security firm that the Democrats hired to analyze their server that they claim was hacked. They didn’t let the FBI examine the server. And can you imagine the FBI said, ‘Okay’? You ever had the FBI come to your house and want to search and you say, ‘No, you can’t come in,’ and they say, ‘Oh, okay,’ and leave?

Limbaugh continued: “Well, they showed up and Debbie ‘Blabbermouth’ Schultz said, get outta here, we don’t want you to look at our server, and they turned around and left. And the FBI, as they’re leaving, finds out that the Democrat National Committee hired CrowdStrike. And it is their analysis and only their analysis, CrowdStrike, the only evidence that Russia hacked the DNC. That’s all. And everybody has just assumed that the Russians were the guilty party only because the firm hired by the Democrats said so.”

CrowdStrike, Limbaugh said, “is alleged to have gotten something big wrong about Ukraine. CrowdStrike accused Russia of hacking a Ukrainian artillery app resulting in heavy losses, even though Ukraine has no incentive to help Russia, which is attacking them. Ukraine said it never happened. And yet CrowdStrike was asserting that Russia hacked a Ukrainian artillery app. How do I know this? Well, Andy McCarthy’s written about this in his book Ball of Collusion.”

A passage from McCarthy’s book states:

“CrowdStrike widely believed to have been wrong in a controversial 2016 judgment when it claimed that Russia hacked a Ukrainian artillery app resulting in heavy losses of howitzers in combat against separatists used by Moscow.”

Limbaugh added: “That’s a pretty big thing to be wrong about, and the only reason to point it out is, okay, if they’re wrong about that, what if the Democrat National Committee server was not hacked?

Do you realize how convenient it was for them to be able to say that Russia hacked their server and then link Trump to Russia? The FBI never assumed that because they never got to investigate it. So the presence of CrowdStrike, Trump asking the president of Ukraine to look into CrowdStrike as well as Biden and his son.”

Limbaugh continued: “Now, just a little bit more about CrowdStrike ’cause I have paid attention, there’s not a single — I haven’t seen a single report focus on CrowdStrike in this transcript. Now, I know why the Democrats are ignoring it. The Democrats are bent out of shape that Trump even knows about CrowdStrike. They think Trump’s an idiot. With Trump specifically zeroing in on CrowdStrike the Democrats have learned today, after reading that transcript, what Trump is really doing here.

The relevant section from the transcript is as follows:

” I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot. of things that went on, the whole situation .. I think you are surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to ·get to the bottom of it.”

“Trump is soliciting assistance from allies all over the world to help Barr prove the scam run against him. That’s what’s going on. That’s what the Democrats have learned today with that word ‘CrowdStrike’ being in the transcript. CrowdStrike, the founder of CrowdStrike is a Russian emigre who hates Putin with a purple passion. It seems to color CrowdStrike’s security work.

“Prime example being when CrowdStrike claimed that the Russians had hacked the Ukraine artillery software during the time Russia was invading Ukraine. CrowdStrike claimed the Russian hack caused the Ukrainians to fire on their own troops, killing thousands of them. They were dead wrong about it! And that’s a massive thing to be wrong about. Because the only problem was Ukraine said there was no such hack and no such battle and there were no such casualties.

“They said that CrowdStrike had made all of it up. And guess what? CrowdStrike withdrew its report and admitted that it was wrong. Now, this, whether it sounds like it or not, don’t doubt me, this is highly relevant to this entire Russian collusion story, which is why Trump was asking about it and why the Democrats don’t want the Ukrainians to reinvestigate it.

“The reference to CrowdStrike, mark my words, is momentous in this transcript today. I know damn well the whistleblower didn’t tell the Democrats about that or they would have a different strategy laid out for this.”

Limbaugh concluded: “There’s no question in my mind now what this is. Trump is gonna get to the bottom of the origins of the Mueller investigation. He’s gonna get to the bottom of the origins of this coup that was run against him come hell or high water and he was asking the president of Ukraine for assistance today, and part of that is illustrating and proving the vile corruption of Joe Biden, which is monumental.”

