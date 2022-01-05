Report: Georgia investigating alleged illegal ballot harvesting in 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2022

The Georgia secretary of state’s office has confirmed it is investigating allegations of widespread illegal ballot harvesting during the 2020 election.

Subpoenas to secure evidence may be issued soon, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed, Just the News reported on Jan. 4.

Raffensperger’s office confirmed that it had received a detailed complaint from the voter integrity group True the Vote on Nov. 30 saying it had assembled evidence that operatives worked with nonprofit groups to collect and deliver thousands of absentee ballots, often during late-night drops in which the ballots were stuffed into drop boxes.

True the Vote said its evidence included video footage from drop box locations as well as geolocation data for the cell phones of more than 200 activists seen on video purportedly showing the dates and times of ballot drop-offs, according to documents reviewed by Just the News.

The group also said it interviewed a Georgia man who admitted he was paid thousands of dollars to harvest ballots in the Atlanta metropolitan area during the November election and the lead-up to Jan. 5, 2021 runoff for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats.

Though True the Vote has not alleged that the ballots delivered by couriers were fraudulent, even lawful ballots delivered by third-parties to drop boxes would be illegal under Georgia law.

Raffensperger told Just the News that his office is considering asking the State Elections Board to issue subpoenas to secure evidence such as the names of suspected ballot harvesters.

“That will be one of the processes we’re looking at if we have people that don’t want to come forward for whatever concern, because we really need to get to the bottom of it,” he said. “We just can’t let it sit there and lie. So if it comes to that, then that’s probably the next step that we’d be looking at.”

Radio host John Fredericks said on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Wednesday that the news out of Georgia is a “game changer.”

“Here’s the bottom line. You can’t ballot harvest in Georgia,” Fredericks said. “What turned this around is that a whistleblower in Georgia came forward. On the tapes they identified 240 of the same people going around the state stuffing ballot drop boxes between 2 and 5 AM… where they were emptying backpacks out and they were dropping 50, 100 ballots into a dropbox. This is totally illegal…”

Fredericks added: “The one whistleblower came forward because allegedly his mom said, hey what you’re doing is wrong and you need to be honest about it. Own up to it. He said that he was paid $10 per ballot… And he made $45,000 between November 3rd and the runoff. Two elections he made $45,000!… Now do the math. He said this was the average payout. There were 240 people of the same ones over and over in the same car involved in it. You start doing the math here. 45,000 times 240 people… You’ve got $11 million dollars distributed illegally. Then you take 4,500 ballots by 240 people. You’re talking about a million ballots!”

