Report: Each illegal immigrant costs $70,000, each deportation costs $10,000

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2018

Taxpayers are shelling out about $70,000 for every illegal immigrant who enters the United States, a report said.

For every one million illegal immigrants, the U.S. pays $69.6 billion, according to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

Deporting an illegal immigrant costs the U.S. $10,000, the report said.

“The reason illegal immigrants are unambiguously a net fiscal drain is that less-educated people, native-born or immigrant, earn on average modest wages and as a result they tend to make modest tax contributions, while needing significant social services,” CIS Director Steven Camarota said.

“Those with low incomes as a group, regardless of legal status, use more in public services than they pay in taxes. It’s why cities and states worry so much about losing their middle- and upper-income tax base. It is middle- and upper-income residents who pay most of the taxes, which does not describe the average illegal immigrant.”

According to federal Census data from 2016, illegals crossing the Mexico-U.S. border reached a new high since 2011 and matched the historic high of 1.75 million set in 1999.

Said CIS: “Newly released data show that 2016 tied with 1999 as the highest single year of immigration in U.S. history, with the arrival of 1.75 million new immigrants (both legal and illegal). The new numbers represent a continuation of the dramatic rebound in new arrivals since 2011, when annual immigration bottomed out after the Great Recession. Newly arrived immigrants include new green card recipients (permanent residents) and long-term ‘temporary’ visitors (e.g. guestworkers and foreign students), many of whom eventually become permanent residents. They also include new asylum seekers, as well as new illegal immigrants who sneak into the country or overstay a temporary visa.”

