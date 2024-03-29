Report: Canadians under age 35 unlikely to ever be able to buy their own home

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2024

The leftist Trudeau government has created such a toxic economic climate that Canadians currently under age 35 are likely to never be able to afford to buy their own home, a heavily redacted RCMP report said.

“The coming period of recession will … accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations,” reads the “Whole-of-Government Five-Year Trends’ report for Canada by the RCMP.

The heavily redacted version of the report was made public thanks to an “access of information” request filed by Matt Malone, an assistant professor of law at British Columbia’s Thompson Rivers University, and an expert in government secrecy.

For example, many Canadians under 35 are unlikely ever to be able to buy a place to live,” the report continues.

Housing affordability has reached “worst-ever” levels in most of Canada’s major markets, according to a December analysis by RBC. On average, even condos are now so unaffordable that only 44.5 percent of Canadian households had sufficient income to buy one at current prices. As for single-family homes, only the richest 25 percent of Canadian households had any hope of obtaining one.

According to the report, labeled as “special operational information” and originally intended to be distributed only within the RCMP and among “decision makers” in the federal government, trends are in motion “that could have a significant effect on the Canadian government and the RCMP.”

The authors warn that Canada’s current situation “will probably deteriorate further in the next five years.”

The Canadian government should expect civil unrest once citizens realize how horrible the economic situation is, the National Post reported.

The NationaL Post added that Canadians are set to become increasingly disillusioned with their government, which the authors of the RCMP report chalk up to “misinformation,” “conspiracy theories” and “paranoia.”

“Law enforcement should expect continuing social and political polarization fueled by misinformation campaigns and an increasing mistrust for all democratic institutions,” reads one of the report’s “overarching considerations,” the Post reports.

“The past seven years have seen marked social and political polarization in the Western world,” reads part of the first sentence of a heavily redacted section, entitled “erosion of trust,” with the remainder deleted by government censors – who also eliminated most of a section warning about “paranoid populism.”

“Economic forecasts for the next five years and beyond are bleak,” reads the RCMP assessment of the rest of the decade, adding a quote from France’s Macron which reads “the end of abundance” is nigh.

