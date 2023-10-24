Report: Biden team lets in one migrant for every American newborn

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2023

During Fiscal Year 2022, the Biden Administration allowed one migrant to enter the U.S. for every newborn American, according to federal data reported on Oct. 21.

More than 4 million migrants crossed Joe Biden’s open southern border during the government’s 2022 October-to-September budget year.

Census Bureau data from the same 12-month period shows 3.67 million Americans were born. That 2022 number includes at least 400,000 births to illegal immigrants.

On Oct. 21, Team Biden reluctantly released the 2023 data, showing an inflow of 2.62 million migrants. The 2023 southern inflow does not include the annual inflow of roughly 1 million legal immigrants and at least 1 million visa workers who stay for a few months or several years. The data also does not include roughly 1.5 million “gotaways” who sneaked over the border.

The 2023 is added to the migrants from 2021 and 2002 who already were contributing to cut wages and a spike in rents.

Millions of those migrants are competing with some 3 million American youths who graduated from schools for jobs, and the new migrants are pricing ordinary Americans out of housing, the report said.

“Migrants are being fast-tracked into American housing by government-funded, business-backed, progressive groups who increasingly divorce themselves from the interests of ordinary Americans,” Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted.

Governing.com reported on Oct. 23 from Chicago:

Soon after settling in the shelter, [Venezualan Angela] Davila, 45, began to work, first in construction and then in a mushroom factory, he said. Now he rents a basement apartment from Matt Joynt, the volunteer who first picked up Davila and his family from a police station to take them to the shelter. They recently celebrated a birthday for one of Davila’s sons in the backyard with other volunteers and asylum-seekers. “They’re like family now,” Joynt said.

Meanwhile, The New York Times in an Aug. 17 report detailed the growing number of evicted, homeless Americans who are living in their vehicles:

Audet, 49, earns over $72,000 a year as a social worker for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. But a combination of bad luck, bad debt and a bad credit score priced her out of her apartment in Bellevue, another suburb of Seattle, one of the most expensive housing markets in the country. With an eviction looming, she put her furniture in storage this spring and began parking the sedan in a U-shaped parking lot outside a church in Kirkland. The car, her biggest investment, became her home — the roof turned into a dining table, the trunk a closet. And a weathered stretch of blacktop provided by a Methodist church became her yard, her neighborhood and her safe place. In other parking lots across the country, car dwellers shared the hardships that landed them there: A man who scraped by delivering pizzas in Santa Barbara ended up in his Nissan Frontier when the pizza parlor cut his hours. A 35-year-old who installed home security systems ended up in his Chevy Suburban when he lost control of the drill, snapping his radial tendon. And one woman said she had to choose between helping her mother or herself.

In recent polling, a growing majority of Americans are acknowledging that immigration is making life difficult for ordinary Americans. Those polls are backed up by survey data.

“It’s harder than ever for Americans to afford a home,” real estate firm Redfin noted in an Oct. 17 report: “A homebuyer must earn $114,627 to afford the median-priced U.S. home, up 15% ($15,285) from a year ago and up more than 50% since the start of the pandemic. That’s the highest annual income necessary to afford a home on record.”

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported falling wages on Oct. 12: “Real average hourly earnings for all employees decreased 0.2 percent from August to September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This result stems from an increase of 0.2 percent in average hourly earnings combined with an increase of 0.4 percent in the Consumer Price Index [of inflation] for All Urban Consumers.”

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say immigration on Biden’s watch is making life harder for everyone, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 4,415 adults in September. That number is up from 48 percent in July 2023. Fifty-seven percent of independents agree with the “harder” view, while just 17 percent “strongly” disagreed.

