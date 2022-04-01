Report: Biden pulling medical personnel from VA to assist with expected flood of illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, April 1, 2022

Team Biden reportedly has proposed pulling medical personnel from the Veterans Administration (VA) to deal with the deluge of illegal aliens expected to swarm the border as the administration eliminates Title 42, which allows the government to turn away migrants at the southern border.

Title 42 is a little-known public health provision invoked by the Trump administration in March 2020 which allowed the U.S. to promptly remove migrants caught crossing the border illegally to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source told Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn: “We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that (VA). Who went to combat…to give free medical attention to illegal migrants.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is projecting that, once Title 42 is discontinued, upwards of 18,000 illegal crossings will occur every day at the U.S. southern border.

Vaughn noted that the CBP source said that “due to the wave of migrants they are expecting after Title 42 lifts – Biden Admin is looking at doing NTA’s (notices to appear) with ‘minimal biometric data and vetting’ to expedite processing.”

That could mean skipping critical paperwork and vetting that would confirm they have the right name and date of birth for the person entering, the source told Vaughn.

Once Title 42 is lifted, the source told Vaughn, “I would say its conservative to say double what came in last year.”

Vaughn reported that Team Biden is also looking at deploying a smart app for migrants to use to submit to pre-screening prior to approaching a point-of-entry.

“This source is telling me the ‘CBP1 app was originally devised to make it easier for known travelers to enter and go across the border…it’s now being thought of to use as an easy way for folks to get in,’ ” Vaughn tweeted.

DHS reported nearly 165,000 migrant apprehensions last month, up seven percent over the previous month’s figures. Nearly three quarters of those detained were single adults and 55 percent were processed under Title 42 and expelled.

