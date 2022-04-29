Rep. Chip Roy confronts DHS chief Mayorkas with photos of border horrors

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 29, 2022

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy confronted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas with photos of the horrors occurring at the U.S.–Mexico border and accused Mayorkas of “ignoring the actual truth” of the border crisis.

Roy presented photos of dead bodies, mobile morgues, fentanyl victims, dead livestock, and other tragedies at the border.

“How about the little girl here with a brand on her arm, a little girl with a brand on her arm because of your policies?” Roy told Mayorkas. “A little girl here in the desert found by ranchers trying to save their life.

“And how about the lost voices for people dying from fentanyl, the tens of thousands of Americans dying from fentanyl? Faces, faces of Americans, faces of Americans across this country dying because of fentanyl pouring into our country because of your policies that you know full well,” Roy added as he tossed the photos of fentanyl victims in Mayorkas’s direction.

Roy’s comments come just days after Texas Army National Guard soldier Bishop Evans, 22, drowned while attempting to help two migrants who were crossing the Rio Grande. The migrants were later identified as drug traffickers.

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck also issued a sharp rebuke of Mayorkas during the hearing:

“Many of my constituents have asked whether you will be impeached when Republicans gain control next year. They don’t believe that you’ve committed a high crime, and they don’t believe you’ve committed a misdemeanor. My constituents want you impeached because they believe you’ve committed treason. They believe you’re a traitor. They compare you to Benedict Arnold.”

