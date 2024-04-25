Reports: ‘All roads lead back’ to Hillary Clinton as Mar-a-Lago raid comes into focus

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2024

Newly unredacted documents are bringing the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence into focus. And, like so much surrounding the weaponization of the feds against the 45th president, at the center of that focus is one Hillary Clinton, reports say.

“People are buzzing about this again after Hillary’s name resurfaced, thanks to investigative reporter Julie Kelly,” Revolver News noted. “She’s been digging into and sharing many newly unredacted files related to Jack Smith’s ‘classified documents’ sham case. These files paint a much clearer picture of what happened, how President Trump was intricately set up by Biden’s weaponized DOJ, and how his employees were given the unjust entrapment treatment that our disgraced FBI has become infamous for.”

Merrick Garland/Lisa Monaco DOJ and Chris Wray/Steven D’Antuono FBI sent agents to interview (interrogate) one of Trump’s closest personal aides without Trump’s knowledge. The ruse–once again–was national security interests. (Just like Mike Flynn ambush by FBI in 2017). Nauta,… pic.twitter.com/jztlic9hDs — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 12, 2024

Among the documents Trump is thought to have had in his possession at Mar-a-Lago were related to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump’s alleged “collusion” with Russia.

Mike Davis, a former clerk to Neil Gorsuch, pieced together how Hillary played a much bigger role than many believed in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“If Mike’s theory holds true, this would not only explain the deeper meaning behind the Russia hoax but also the real reason surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid. It turns out all roads lead back to Crooked Hillary, after all,” Revolver News added.

Again, the reason Biden (illegally) raided Trump is because Trump declassified (via memo on 1/19/2021) and kept his personal copy of his Crossfire Hurricane presidential records. Biden, through his Deputy Counsel White House Jonathan Su, waived Trump’s claim of executive… https://t.co/Y4a6GLvYhP — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 12, 2024

Revolver News concluded: “Of course, many of us have had our suspicions about Hillary for ages, but now, with the unfolding of this entire sham, the pieces of this puzzle are coming into much clearer focus. The burning question now is: will the true culprits, Hillary and Obama, ever face justice for their illegal and immoral actions?”

