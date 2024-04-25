Commentary: Longterm Democrat-Marx policies bear fruit as new generation comes of age

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2024

During Passover, a Jewish celebration of God’s freeing of His people from bondage, America sees this: “Columbia rabbi urges Jewish students to stay home until campus deemed safe,” The Times of Israel wrote.

And this: “UC Berkeley’s campus is in turmoil. It’s unlike anything in recent memory,” Politico wrote.

And this: ‘Antisemitism and anarchy’: Rabbi urges Jewish students to leave Columbia for their safety,” USA Today wrote.

The White House dispatched deputy press secretary Andrew Bates to call the most recent displays on college campuses across the nation “blatantly antisemitic” and to condemn them “in the strongest terms” as “despicable.”

The Democrat Party should know what is and isn’t “despicable” in 2024, a columnist wrote. After all, Democrat-Marxist policies “created this madness,” Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on April 23.

The Marxist aspect is significant as it implies atheism. Some of the most faithful Democrats have been American Jews who are now re-learning the brutal lessons of recent history: All faith-based communities are ultimately at risk when nations embrace socialism and communism.

“The Democrats are the ones who have spent oh so many years dumbing down this nation’s youth by drumming up the likes of Democratic Socialists of America members to become public school teachers for — as DSA pamphlets argue — ‘the political, economic and social potential the industry holds.’ That’s code for Brainwash Kids To Love Socialism And Hate America,” Chumley wrote.

“The Democrats are the ones who push teachers’ unions, not student needs, as the be-all and necessary end-all of public schooling — as if learning can’t take place so long as teachers don’t have reps who demand mo’ money, mo’ money, mo’ money from their political leaders.

“The Democrats are the ones who have taken over the places of higher learning in America and corrupted the ability of college classrooms to be places where rational discussions among those of differing opinions take place — where theories are challenged and viewpoints traded and lively debates go forth. Now?”

It has been long known that Democrat professors far outnumber Republicans in America’s institutes of so-called “higher learning.”

The Washington Examiner in 2023 called it: “The new Red Scare taking over America’s college campuses.”

Jordan Peterson noted: “That you can actively present yourself on campus as a communist, the fact that that’s allowable, is as mysterious as it would be if it was allowable to present yourself as a Nazi. I am not a fan of the radical Left.”

Chumley pointed out: “All good Marxists know where to effectively fight.

“The public school systems and the places of higher learning in America have become breeding grounds to build the next generation of anti-America, anti-capitalist, anti-Israel, anti-freedom leaders. … What is taking place in America is not a question mark. It’s the natural culmination of years and years of leftist-fueled thoughts that have been tunneled into the minds of America’s youngest and most innocent — the grade-school children — leading into pure indoctrination at the college levels.”

To deal with what is happening on America’s college campuses today, Chumley concluded, “means getting rid of the leftists in charge and purging the education systems of all its Marxist forces, school by school, campus by campus, union by union. And by Marxist, of course, that’s meant Democrat.”

Your Choice