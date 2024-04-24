GOP-led legislature in Tennessee passes law allowing teachers to conceal carry at school

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 24, 2024

The Tennessee House on Tuesday passed a measure that allows teachers and other school staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds.

The legislation passed the Republican-controlled Tennessee House in a 68-28 vote. The state Senate, which is also controlled by the GOP, passed the measure earlier this month.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee did not immediately indicate if he would sign the bill. He can either sign the bill or allow it to become law without his signature. Lee has not vetoed any legislation out of the GOP-controlled legislature.

Under the legislation, each year faculty and staff members who wish to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds would need to complete a minimum of 40 hours of approved training specific to school policing.

The legislation was passed just over a year after Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old woman who identified as a man named Aiden, shot and killed three 9-year-olds and three staff members at the Covenant School in Nashville

At least 26 states have laws permitting teachers or other school employees to possess guns on school grounds, with some exceptions.

