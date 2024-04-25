NYC shock: Trump cheered by union workers in early morning on way to court appearance

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2024

Before heading to a courtroom on Thursday where most of the occupants pursuing, adjudicating, and covering his hush money trial likely revile him, former President Donald Trump stopped off at a midtown construction site at 48th Street and Park Ave.

He was greeted with resounding cheers from union workers who only a few short years ago were almost certainly loyal Democrats.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Trump meeting with the union workers at a job site this morning was a stroke of brilliance. And it came out amazing. The people love this guy

New York union leader Bobby Bartels after meeting with Trump, said: “We are basically Democrats — all of us. [But] after what’s happened the last 4 years in this country, Democrats have basically pushed everybody to the other side.”

Bartels told Fox News he intended to vote for Trump, as did a large number of his members: “I put out a poll in my union. President Trump is leading Joe Biden 3 to 1 in my presidential poll out of my 9,000 members.”

Amid cheers of “We want Trump” and “USA!, USA!, USA!,” Trump said he was making a “play” for New York because Biden is the “worst” in history to occupy the Oval Office.

Trump’s campaign staff handed out literature saying Trump would ban Chinese and foreign ownership of critical U.S. infrastructure and cancel Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate, “things that certainly would appeal to union workers, as well as many other Americans who want to secure the nation,” Red State’s Nick Arama noted.

Trump’s visit to an enthusiastic crowd of union workers “has to send some terror into the hearts of the Biden team,” Arama added. “These are supposed to be the votes they have locked up in a deep blue city. But the visuals were a big sign that Biden is in trouble.”

