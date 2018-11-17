Radical candidates funded by leftist billionaires made strong electoral showing

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2018

The fact that leftist candidacies in Florida and Georgia which “would have been unthinkable” just 10 years ago made strong showings on Nov. 6 proves that “the formula for changing America being pushed by powerful progressive billionaire donors George Soros and Tom Steyer is not only feasible but gaining ground by the day,” a columnist noted.

“Four million people in the state of Florida voted for a man to be governor – Andrew Gillum – who admires an organization that believes police have no role to play in our system of justice,” Joe Schaeffer wrote for LibertyNation.com on Nov. 12.

“An astonishing 48.7 percent (as of this writing) of the electorate in Georgia voted for a woman – Stacey Abrams – to be governor who introduced a bill in the state legislature to confiscate guns from citizens and who stated that illegal aliens are a part of her electoral constituency,” he added.

Abrams’ campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo in July uttered what Schaeffer said “was perhaps the single most important quote of the entire midterm election season.”

Groh-Wargo told Time: “We’re building a new coalition that hasn’t been built for a Democrat in Georgia in the current era. That’s what it’s going to take. Communities of color plus progressive-leaning whites are a majority of the population.”

“In short, progressives believe they can construct a winning Coalition of Victimhood among racial minorities, immigrants and white progressives that will overwhelm the rest of America by force of sheer numbers alone.”

Urban areas, where Gillum and Abrams dominated, “are where the vast majority of new immigrants, especially illegal aliens, are concentrated,” Schaeffer noted. “Progressives like Soros know that by aggressively financing an open borders policy for America they are strengthening the urban progressive beachhead in every state. It’s very easy to see how Soros’s heavy funding for migrants perfectly dovetails with his political support of progressive radicals like Gillum.”

“Emboldened by the promising account shown by the young radicals they backed, Soros and Steyer will up their antes, pouring more and more money into campaigns across the country. Time and demographics are on their side. They have now seen their formula can work. And they have every reason to believe that they will win in the end.”

