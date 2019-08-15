Question: Is AOC legit?

WorldTribune, August 14, 2019

This month, we introduce ‘Question of the Day’. Send your responses here [world@worldtribune.com] or comment on Facebook, and we’ll publish the best.

Question of the Day, August 14, 2019: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s meteoric rise has been a media sensation as she has advanced radical proposals with what for some is a winning persona. However her backing by the the “Justice Democrats” and the fact that most of her record-breaking fundraising come from donors outside her NY district raises a basic question: Is she a hard-driving politician or a subsidized performance actress?



Question of the Day, August 12, 2019: Who was right, FDR or Herbert Hoover?

Herbert Hoover was elected as the 31st president in 1928, but the Great Depression and Franklin Delano Roosevelt made him a one-term president. Campaigning in 1932, he warned at Madison Square Garden against the collectivist “New Deal” plans of his Democrat opponent which would lead to a permanent expansion of the government. [Read: The life and times of Herbert Hoover; Warned against an expanding federal government]

Answers:

Hoover: because I am not a socialist on any level and FDR was a fascist who admired Mussolini, it was inevitable socialist programs would follow with FDR presidency. My theory on the crash is that the economic policies of Hoover clashed with the federal reserve goals so possibly the federal reserve manipulated the Wall Street crash and the rest is history. jmo – Arlene Ober

FDR – Annette Flores

Hoover – Greg Davis

Hoover – Alexis Poulos

Hoover – Katie Knack

Herbert Hoover – Richard Silvia

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments