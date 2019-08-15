Who’s backing AOC? Only $1,525.50 from 10 contributors in her district this year

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2019

In the first half of 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took in more individual contributions for her re-election effort than all other 87 House newcomers, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings.

But the New York socialist Democrat received only 10 itemized donations from individuals in her district, which covers the eastern part of the Bronx and portions of north-central Queens. The total from her District 14 constituents — $1,525.50.

According to FEC data, for the period of Jan. 1 to July 30 of this year, Ocasio-Cortez raised a total of $1,607,957.22 in unitemized individual contributions and $334,401.45 in itemized contributions. The FEC only requires that political campaigns disclose the names and addresses of individuals who contribute over $200 to their campaigns during an election. Campaigns report their big-dollar donors to the FEC in itemized contributions.

Some analysts say Ocasio-Cortez’s lack of contributions from her own constituents lends credibility to a poll conducted by a conservative PAC in May. It found that only 20 percent of households in AOC’s district held a favorable opinion of her.

The donations Ocasio-Cortez received from her District 14 constituents represents less than 1 percent of her campaign’s itemized contributions reported to the FEC in the first half of 2019, The Daily Caller noted.

Only one freshman representative reported receiving less from their constituents than Ocasio-Cortez: Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas. Garcia’s re-election campaign reported itemized contributions of $14,400, all of which came from individuals with addresses outside her district.

The FEC data also reveal that two of Ocasio-Cortez’s colleagues in the so-called “squad” — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — also rank among the lowest-performing freshman representatives in terms of reported financial support from people who live within their districts, the Daily Caller noted.

Tlaib reported receiving $470,430.11 in itemized contributions in the first half of 2019, but less than 2 percent came from individuals living within her district.

Omar reported $717,831.22 in itemized contributions to her re-election campaign so far in 2019. Just over 4 percent came from her constituents.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley far outperformed the others. The Massachusetts Democrat received more than 30 percent of her $248,280.78 itemized contributions from her constituents.

Seven of the 10 top-performing freshman representatives who received the largest percentage of donations from their constituents are Republicans.

Leading the freshman class in receiving the greatest share of itemized contributions from their constituents was Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota. Over 94 percent of Johnson’s itemized contributions of $129,250 came from people living within his district.

