Question: Who was right, FDR or Herbert Hoover?

WorldTribune, August 12, 2019

Question of the Day, August 12, 2019: Herbert Hoover was elected as the 31st president in 1928, but the Great Depression and Franklin Delano Roosevelt made him a one-term president. Campaigning in 1932, he warned at Madison Square Garden against the collectivist “New Deal” plans of his Democrat opponent which would lead to a permanent expansion of the government. If you could go back in time to 1932, for who would you vote? [Read: The life and times of Herbert Hoover; Warned against an expanding federal government]



Question of the Day, August 8, 2019:

Is President Trump on the defensive or is he still playing offense? After a horrific week of mass murders, do the president’s call for common sense background checks signal retreat or his he effectively responding to a national political crisis?

Answers:

Offense. He plays the Fiddle … Dems do the dirty Dance … – Frederick A. Peterson III

Both…like chess😂❤️ – Brenda Giblin

Never in my lifetime has a President been condemned so much. The left hates him at every turn. He is a great President and needs to be thanked for his endless work to make us great again. – Margaret Canning Preston Franklin

We have a man who promised us he would drain the swamp…he is doing a great job of that! Unfortunately, it takes a lot of time. TRUMP 2020! – Diane Kay London

Lead on Mr. President! Real American citizens are behind you 100%. – Bill Krueger

Offense – Carlotta Cline

He is doing America’s work – Anthony Smith

He plays the press so well. There is an old axiom in politics that any press is good press, even the bad stuff. The Democrats have used this for years, inventing one baseless charge after the other against Republican candidates and politicians, just to keep themselves in front of the cameras. Now Trump is using their tactics against them and guess what? His numbers are going up, the highest they have been during his presidency. I like much of what he has done, but I wish he could find another way of getting his polling up! – David Fuhrman

