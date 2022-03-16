Push to sexualize children is getting bolder and enjoys powerful tactical support

Special to WorldTribune, March 16, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

The perverse attempt by the ruling sexual establishment to target the most vulnerable among us, young children, continues. Three recent news items sadly reveal how low our culture has sunk.

Things that were unthinkable 30 years ago, before the forces of globalism fully took the reins of power throughout the West, are routine today. Stick with us to the end to discover how truly vile the attack on youthful innocence can be.

Item: Proponents of “porn literacy” for children slam any criticism as “white supremacy.”

The racism card has been so casually tossed about in recent years that it has lost most of its once-powerful moral force in our society today. But it still serves a highly useful purpose of deflecting negative attention by those who make use of it. And if anyone needs to deflect negative attention, it would be advocates of pornographic education for kids.

The Daily Caller reported March 15:

A sex education advocate said parents opposed to the presence of “sex books” in their children’s schools are often part of “organized white supremacist groups” in a mid March webinar titled “The P Word: Porn Literacy and Sex Education.”

Self-described “sex educator” and author Cory Silverberg said parents who are responsible for “attacks on teachers and librarians” and advocacy for “book banning” are not “regular, everyday people” on the panel.

The news site attached a link to Silverberg’s personal website that makes no secret of his agenda:

Raised in the 1970s by a children’s librarian and a sex therapist, Cory grew up to be a sex educator, and author, and a queer person who smiles a lot when they talk.

Cory Silverberg is a professional activist for the sexualization of children.

But what makes this repulsive “porn literacy” campaign so alarming is the substantial institutional clout Silverberg has standing behind him:

The panel was organized by the “Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States” (SIECUS), which works to advance “progressive sex ed policy across the United States,” according to the panel video description,” according to the panel description.

The group explained itself what it was up to, and it didn’t make it any less disturbing:

SIECUS said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation that it is “in no way … advocating that youth should be encouraged to access or watch porn” and that statements made by invited participants are not official statements from the organization.

“The reality is that young people are being exposed to and have access to explicit content,” SIECUS said in its statement. “Porn literacy for families and educators provides instruction that is necessary for keeping young people safe from harmful content.”

Of course, SIECUS is being deliberately obtuse here. For the subject at hand is “access to explicit content” in the form of the highly sexualized “children’s books” put out by the likes of Silverberg. While the term “invited participant” sounds detached and benign, the fact is SIECUS is providing a platform for the very thing that its statement decries as beyond the pale.

That makes perfect sense considering that the sexualization of children is at the heart of what SIECUS is all about. Last May, WorldTribune reported on the remarkable sway the organization has over multiple prominent 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) all have endorsed this SIECUS-backed initiative:

[The Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act] would offer the first federal grants for comprehensive sex education programs in the United States and end investments in harmful Title V abstinence-only programs. These grants would fund programs at high schools, colleges, and organizations to support the sexual health and agency of students and young people. This legislation would also require program grantees to promote gender equity and offer instruction that is inclusive of young people with varying gender identities, gender expressions, and sexual orientations.

The act is persistently submitted by congressional Democrats year after year.

SIECUS also has helped craft “national sex education standards” for Nebraska schools that would:

…teach kindergartners the names of reproductive body parts and define gender identity and reproduction. Children in Grades 3-5 are taught about masturbation, hormone blockers used to transition pre-pubescent children, STDs, and the differences between cisgender, transgender, nonbinary, and “gender expansive.” Grades 6-8 are taught about abortion, contraception, and differences between vaginal, oral, and anal sex. Grades 9-10 must teach “reproductive justice,” which entails unlimited abortion access.

If you doubt that an extremely sinister networked agenda is at work, what then to make of abortion retail giant Planned Parenthood’s bizarre usurping of iconic childhood imagery to promote its wares?

Item: PP creates “abortion ice cream truck” to denounce Texas pro-life legislation.

The Blaze reported on March 14:

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund unleashed its latest propaganda effort in support of abortion rights and many on social media were unimpressed with the “creepy” marketing campaign.

Alexis McGill Johnson posted a photograph of the pro-abortion ice cream [truck] on her official social media account on Monday. The campaign included passing out ice cream and free condoms at the annual South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

“Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for abortion rights!” she tweeted.

A self-identified Libertarian ex-Democrat Twitterer asks the appropriate question and gives hope that Americans are finally waking up to the demonic party line being advanced by the “progressive” sexual establishment:

It is one thing to be pro-choice regarding abortion. It is quite another thing (and in poor taste, I might say) to advertise and celebrate abortion via an ice cream truck. Who is the intended audience? Kids? https://t.co/UMxZhcCQrJ — Kate Harmer MPH MBA (@kate_freedomer) March 14, 2022

But leave it to the UK to outdo its former colony in applying a woefully illogical sense of moral outrage in support of this depravity.

Item: Catholic bishop slammed for not allowing sexualized books aimed at children in Catholic schools.

Bill Gates-funded big-box British newspaper The Guardian misleadingly reported March 9:

The Catholic church has banned a visit to a London school by a gay author and removed a number of governors who supported the event, in a move that has drawn comparisons to the notorious 1980s section 28 ban on “promoting homosexuality.”

The church said a visit by Simon James Green, an acclaimed author of books for children and young adults, fell “outside the scope of what is permissible in a Catholic school.”

Here’s what happened:

Green had been due to speak and sign books on Monday at John Fisher boys’ school in Purley, south London, a voluntary-aided faith school overseen by the Catholic archdiocese of Southwark. A second event at another school, St John’s primary in Gravesend, scheduled for Wednesday, was also cancelled….

However, the school’s leadership team, backed by its governors, voted to go ahead with Green’s visit. The archdiocese then cancelled the event and removed a number of governors.

The fact that a ranking Catholic clergyman stepped in to defend well-known Catholic beliefs in Catholic schools should make for poor material for an “oppression” narrative for anyone with one ounce of common sense.

Instead, teachers’ unions accused the archbishop of Southwark of violating international human rights law:

The NEU and NASUWT teaching unions at the school passed a motion saying they believed the archdiocese’s decision violated the UN convention on the rights of the child.

Members were “concerned about the mental and emotional impact these events have had on our LGBTQ+ community and wider inclusive John Fisher school family, including staff, students and parents.”

Yes, “acclaimed” Simon James Green’s writings do indeed fall “outside the scope” of Catholic teachings. But here is what is not being reported: they also fall outside the scope of basic human decency.

One of Green’s signature works, “Noah Can’t Even,” contains a sexually graphic mockery of The Lord’s Prayer. Warning: the material is explicit and deeply offensive. It can be read here.

A Google Books search confirms that the smutty prayer is indeed in “Noah Can’t Even.”

One would think an honest media would fully report this when condemning religious “bans” against what it calls noted authors.

But then, no one expects honesty out of our dominant media outlets today.

Instead, the tight circle of progressive ruling establishment standing is only reaffirmed.

Chris Cook, a “senior reporter” for the Financial Times, is boasting that his mother was one of the fired governors who wanted to expose kids to Green’s filth:

My mother is one of the governors who has just been sacked here. I am extremely proud of her. https://t.co/n5xCC87apH — Chris Cook (@xtophercook) March 9, 2022

Cook would appear to fit right in with the culture at his place of work. The Financial Times can always be counted on to pour out a relentless barrage of negative or “progressive” coverage on the Catholic Church:

The Pope has been urged to relax the Catholic Church's stance on contraception and abortion because of Zika virus https://t.co/5E7uBpeAdr — Financial Times (@FT) February 11, 2016

The civil war in the Catholic Church https://t.co/6w3NwFhlKt — Financial Times (@FT) August 31, 2018

Just another week in the New Sexual Order.

