Elections Matter: Democrats’ 2020 agenda to sexualize America’s schoolchildren now being implemented

Special to WorldTribune, July 28, 2021

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer

There was always something diabolical about the 2020 Democratic presidential primary process. Those who had the misfortune of tuning into the seemingly endless number of turgid televised debates witnessed a strange control apparatus that was impossible to miss.

Powerful forces behind the scenes were pushing forward into the national debate unsettling issues that the vast majority of Americans could not and would not support. Transgender kids, unlimited mass immigration, radical climate change, etc. If the idea was to appeal to undecided voters, none of it ever made any sense.

But knowing what we do now about the 2020 presidential election and the sad daily sight that is a befuddled installed President Joe Biden, the picture is getting clearer. An imposed power is at work here, and it is not seeking the approval of the American people as it sets about on its destructive tasks.

This all comes to mind when examining the unconscionable push to warp young children’s minds going on in public education today. Critical Race Theory is currently dominating national headlines, but the perversities going on in the name of “sex education” are also a crucial part of this corrosive agenda aimed at America’s youth.

The Washington Free Beacon reports on what is happening in Nebraska public schools today, where a first draft of new health education standards for state schools has been proposed (bold added throughout this article):

The National Sex Education Standards, which provided a roadmap for Nebraska Department of Education, teach kindergartners the names of reproductive body parts and define gender identity and reproduction. Children in Grades 3-5 are taught about masturbation, hormone blockers used to transition pre-pubescent children, STDs, and the differences between cisgender, transgender, nonbinary, and “gender expansive.” Grades 6-8 are taught about abortion, contraception, and differences between vaginal, oral, and anal sex. Grades 9-10 must teach “reproductive justice,” which entails unlimited abortion access.

Local daily newspaper The Omaha World-Herald spells things out in no less shocking of a manner:

The content of the standards in kindergarten through sixth grade, [superintendents from 12 school districts who oppose the proposed curriculum] wrote, was “particularly objectionable and explicit beyond what would be considered developmentally advisable and/or appropriate for children ages 6-12.”

For example, they objected to teaching sixth graders about differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity, and about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual.

The superintendents objected to teaching seventh graders about vaginal, oral and anal sex and their relationship to the transmission of disease.

A local children’s doctor said it best to the Free Beacon:

Dr. Susan Greenwald, a retired pediatrician in Nebraska who worked with childhood victims of sexual abuse for 35 years, said the standards are closer to “grooming” than age-appropriate education.

“The first thing out of my mouth was, ‘holy s***— what pedophile wrote this?'” Greenwald told the Free Beacon. “This is grooming 101. If you were a pedophile and wanted to teach your kid to be a victim, this would be what you use.”

The Free Beacon named some of the groups behind this effort:

The Nebraska curriculum takes a number of exact phrases and guidelines from the National Sex Education Standards’ Second Edition, which was released in 2020 by the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), Advocates for Youth, and Answer. The three groups rake in millions of dollars each year from the federal government and abortion-focused charities. State and local education departments from Nebraska to New York have adopted the curriculum, but parents, doctors, and government officials are starting to push back against lesson plans that focus on hormone therapy, abortion, and gender transition.

As WorldTribune reported in May, two of those groups named, SIECUS and Advocates for Youth, are behind a comprehensive sex education bill crafted by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) that has also been publicly supported in recent years by fellow ‘20 Dem aspirants New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act (REAHYA) being advanced by Booker would:

…offer the first federal grants for comprehensive sex education programs in the United States and end investments in harmful Title V abstinence-only programs. These grants would fund programs at high schools, colleges, and organizations to support the sexual health and agency of students and young people. This legislation would also require program grantees to promote gender equity and offer instruction that is inclusive of young people with varying gender identities, gender expressions, and sexual orientations.

This is about sexualizing kids, plain and simple. It has been championed by leading national Democrats and is now being implemented in states throughout America while a dawdling Joe Biden sits in the White House.

As audits and investigations into electoral fraud continue to gain momentum, it has never been more important to uncover whether or not the American people truly assented to the dark forces that are now busily putting into practice the disturbing agenda that was laid out in the dystopian circus known as the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

