Privately-owned media group warned California town hit by wild fire

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 12, 2022

In June 2021, independent journalist John Davidson of BrokenTruth.com published a warning about the use of a kerosene-based pesticide by a homeowners management association of Laguna Niguel in Orange County California. His report for his FreeLaguna.com social media site was ignored by authorities.

Today, Davidson published an update after a wildfire yesterday devastated his community, destroying 20 homes. The cause of the fires has not been identified.

Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate published updates throughout the day about the fire:

Fire crews continue to battle what authorities have dubbed the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. More than a dozen homes have burned, including multimillion-dollar mansions and the fire has grown to an estimated 183 acres.

Hundreds of firefighters were continuing Thursday to battle a swift-moving wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon — destroyed at least 20 homes in the upscale Orange County coastal neighborhood of Laguna Niguel — and forced hundreds to evacuate.

The Coastal Fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority’s Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle. ….

Flush Fake Media: Revive the American Free Press

The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillsides, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze. The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the Coronado Pointe gated community with multimillion-dollar estates. The treatment plant was not damaged.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire remained at 200 acres burned, with 15% containment. A total of 20 homes were completely destroy and 11 were damaged. ….

The cause is still under investigation. However, in a publicly released report Wednesday night, Southern California Edison disclosed that there was “circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership