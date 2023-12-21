President of El Salvador slams Colorado Supreme Court decision disqualifying Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2023

“The United States has lost its ability to lecture any other country about ‘democracy,’ ” El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said in a post to X following the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

Bukele’s post has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Previously, following Trump’s indictment in New York, Bukele had said: “Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone.”

U.S. conservatives took to social media to say they couldn’t agree more with Bukele, who was a close ally of Trump during his presidency.

“Exactly right,” America First Legal posted on X. “Which is one of many reasons why we must all collectively fight to see that it is overturned. This cannot stand.”

“This is the president of El Salvador,” conservative radio host Larry O’Connor posted on X. “All the Norms restored!!!!”

“This is an accurate statement,” GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Republican Party said it has a plan to fight back after the state supreme court’s decision. The state GOP said it has come up with a plan to keep Trump on the ballot by transforming the primary process into a “caucus.”

