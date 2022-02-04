Popular British tea brand Twinings is proud of its financial support for global Planned Parenthood

Special to WorldTribune.com, February 4, 2022

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Attention tea lovers: Did you know?

Twinings Tea is one of only three private retail companies listed as financial supporters of the International Planned Parenthood Federation in its 2020 Annual Report (see page 34 of pdf).

Notoriously leftist apparel maker Levi Strauss & Co. and Big Pharma goliath Merck are the other two.

It may be surprising to readers to discover that the very popular British tea company is an enthusiastic supporter of baby murder.

Twinings, which is owned by Associated British Foods, a huge multinational food company, is listed as a “Commitment Maker Since 2017” to FP2030, a globalist population control initiative.

What is FP2030? In its own words:

In July 2012, leaders from around the world gathered for the London Summit on Family Planning. Organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UK Department for International Development (now the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, or FCDO) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the London Summit aimed to reignite the global commitment to meeting women’s unmet need for contraception. An ambitious goal was set — to empower the voluntary use of modern contraception by 120 million additional women and girls in the world’s lowest-income countries by 2020 — and a new partnership and platform was launched: Family Planning 2020 (FP2020).

As WorldTribune documented in 2019 about FP2020, the predecessor to FP2030, family planning here also very much means abortion:

FP2020 frequently partners with Planned Parenthood. On June 13 it issued a “joint statement” with PP and other organizations pressing “family planning” as a global priority. “Women and girls, no matter where they live, have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their sexual and reproductive health and lives,” the joint statement begins.

“To ensure financial sustainability and equitable access, insurance schemes and respective packages of services must include SRH information and services —including family planning, safe, legal and voluntary abortion and post-abortion care,” the statement goes on to demand.

Twinings’ professed commitment to FP2020 makes it quite clear that the company is on board with this death agenda:

With Kenya being the second largest tea sourcing origin, Twinings started a partnership with Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) to implement the HERhealth program in communities in their supply chain in this country. HERhealth aims to raise female workers’ health awareness and access to health services, particularly concerning reproductive health. To date, Twinings has reached 675 women and 551 men in and they are currently implementing HERhealth programs that reach 6,000 women workers and farmers, and will significantly expand its programming to reach 40,000 new women.

A Twinings “Commitment Self-Reporting Questionnaire” filed with FP2020 in 2019 states of its goals:

Ensure universal access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)

Percentage of women of reproductive age (15-49) who have their need for family planning satisfied with modern methods

Proportion of women aged 15-49 who make their own informed decisions regarding sexual relations, contraceptive use and reproductive health care

Proportion of men and women aged 15-24 with basic knowledge about sexual and reproductive health services and rights

A corporate staffer for Twinings was featured in an action plan drawn up by the radical George Soros-funded organization Business For Social Responsibility in conjunction with the United Nations Foundation titled “Private Sector Action For Women’s Health and Empowerment”:

Céline Gilart, Head of Social Impact at Twinings, explained: “Healthier, empowered and sustainable communities are essential to ensuring strong supply chains, but also we believe working to improve lives in our supply chain is the right thing to do. Women form most of the workforce in tea gardens, but sexual health and reproductive rights can be a barrier to their development. When women and girls thrive, so do their societies. That’s why we are committed to empowering women in our supply chain through health and education.”

In 2019, WorldTribune reported on an astonishing BSR document funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundations that details why global companies must dedicate themselves to social activism and instructs them how to avoid losing customers as they do so. “The report reads as a how-to guide on challenging public pushback against globalism in nations around the world via corporate social action,” we noted at the time.

Twinings proudly showcases the International Planned Parenthood Foundation logo among a list of partners it works with in its 2021 “Sourced With Care Progress Report” (see page 10 of pdf).

BSR, the United Nations Foundation and CARE, one of the leading NGOs pushing the Third World refugee invasion of the West, are also prominently featured.

Twinings says of these partners:

“We are only part of the solution. That’s why we are also working with producers and suppliers, NGOs, governments and others in the industry to achieve lasting transformational change.”

The BSR project HERhealth is funded by a variety of power money players, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and The Walt Disney Co.

Dozens of major brand-name companies are listed as “participating” in the “project,” including:

Abercrombie & Finch

American Eagle Outfitters

Chanel

Hallmark Cards

J. Crew

Nordstrom

Samsung

Target

Which means all of these corporations are working hand-in-glove with the International Planned Parenthood Foundation.

A 50% increase in the number of women using family planning? That's the impact we're seeing with HERhealth https://t.co/M96lgO71K2 @ippf pic.twitter.com/rlH6RsX6ja — HERproject (@bsrherproject) February 6, 2017

#dontbanequality: why CEOs are stepping up to say that abortion bans are bad for business – and why more CEOs need to join the fight. Blog from @AditiMohapatra @aroncramer @AimeeLouiseNYC https://t.co/tdtpDDaoQa — HERproject (@bsrherproject) June 17, 2019

