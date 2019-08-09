Corporate partners help George W. Bush Center push ‘conservative’ version of globalist order

Special to WorldTribune.com

Corporate WATCH

By Joe Schaeffer, August 9, 2019

We’ve already focused on the Obama Foundation’s noxious attempts to advance the globalist agenda and help overwhelm Western nations with massive Third World immigration. It would be remiss on our part if we also did not point out the enthusiastic labors currently being undertaken by the George W. Bush Presidential Center in support of this same destructive program.

Among the many cons President George W. Bush perpetrated on conservatives during his two terms in office, his alleged strong pro-life credentials were always among the most suspect. He has revealed his true feelings about the slaughter of some 60 million American unborn babies since 1973 through his presidential center’s activities.

The Center this year honored Bill Gates’ wife Melinda as a “2019 George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership Recipient.” In flaunting this award on its official website, the Center specifically cited Melinda Gates’ work on behalf of population control.

“In 2012, Melinda spearheaded the London Summit on Family Planning, which adopted the goal of delivering contraceptives to an additional 120 million women in developing countries by 2020. Her work has led her to increasingly focus on gender equity as a path to meaningful change,” the post reads.

The organization Family Planning 2020 was directly created out of that 2012 summit saluted by the Bush Center. Of course the term “family planning” does not merely include pushing contraceptives. Abortion is a key part of the agenda.

FP2020 frequently partners with Planned Parenthood. On June 13 it issued a “joint statement” with PP and other organizations pressing “family planning” as a global priority. “Women and girls, no matter where they live, have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their sexual and reproductive health and lives,” the joint statement begins.

“To ensure financial sustainability and equitable access, insurance schemes and respective packages of services must include SRH information and services —including family planning, safe, legal and voluntary abortion and post-abortion care,” the statement goes on to demand.

FP 2020 openly works with the abortion retail giant to further its blood-soaked cause in the United States. In 2015 it posted an “official update” on the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Global‘s “progress in achieving its FP2020 commitments.”

PP was proud to announce that it had greatly expanded its murderous operation in the U.S. over the previous year. “In 2014, in fulfillment of its FP2020 commitment to [r]each 2 million more women in the United States with lifesaving care, Planned Parenthood expanded our reach — and deepened our impact — providing the health care and education that help millions of people pursue their dreams and realize their full potential, and advocating for full access and equity in reproductive health care,” the update stated.

These are the fruits of Melinda Gates’ family planning efforts that are openly celebrated and honored by George W. Bush’s official presidential center.

The Center appears to be heavily invested in promoting “women’s equality” on a global scale as well. The usual radical viewpoints are to be found by the key staffer leading the way on this issue.

Farhat Popal is Senior Program Manager of the Women’s Initiative for the Center. Her official Twitter page is loaded with pro-refugee, pro-massive immigration and anti-Trump tweets and re-tweets. After the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Popal tweeted out a Washington Post op-ed from John R. Allen, president of the globalist think tank the Brookings Institution. Popal termed it “powerful” that Allen declared “white nationalist terrorism” to be as great a threat to America as Islamic terror.

All of this is in line with official Bush Center positions. A 2018 essay titled “Refugees: An Economic Force,” written by Ioanna Papas, Editorial Manager for the Center, extols the benefits to America from allowing refugees to enter our country from some of the most dangerous nations in the world, including the Ebola-plagued African Congo.

“[Congo native Kalondji] Nunda is not from one of the 11 countries recently deemed high-risk by the U.S. government — Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen,” Papas wrote. “But what he does have in common with refugees from these countries is his determination to live. While each story differs, many refugees have escaped persecution and are searching for a better life in America.”

The article goes on to extol groups such as the International Rescue Committee, a radical pro-refugee organization that has partnered with progressive billionaire George Soros and his notorious Open Society Foundations.

Other articles published by the George W. Bush Center advocate on behalf of illegal alien “Dreamers,” tout the urgent need to prevent “populists” – i.e., America First nationalists – from thwarting the benefits of globalism, lavishly praise NAFTA and even, amazingly, declare a U.S. trade deficit to be a positive thing for all Americans.

Wading through these consistently internationalist arguments, one can’t help but marvel at the magnitude of the concealed contempt Bush the Younger must have felt toward the patriotic Americans he was compelled to call on to support his fraudulent “conservative” presidential policies during his eight years as president.

Bush no longer needs to play those games today. He has plenty of powerful and influential corporations that he can turn to for aid now that he can undisguisedly promote his globalist pursuits.

Among corporate supporters listed in the Center’s 2017 annual report are 7-Eleven, American Airlines, AT&T, Bank of America Charitable Foundation (once again popping up in our Corporate Watch files), Boeing, ExxonMobil, the Ford Motor Company, the General Mills Foundation, HBO, Interstate Batteries, J.C. Penny, Johnson & Johnson, Major League Baseball, PepsiCo. Foundation, Starbucks, Target, TaylorMade-Adidas Golf and investment banking multinational UBS.

Other companies listed as supporters in annual reports from 2014-16 include Dick’s Sporting Goods, ESPN, cosmetics behemoth Estee Lauder, FedEx, Hilton hotels, the Home Depot Foundation, La Quinta Inns & Suites, Neiman Marcus department stores, the Prudential Foundation, Toyota Motor Sales USA and Walmart.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center’s relentless commitment to globalism in its ugliest of forms – including abortion as population control and fomenting the Third World inundation of the West – highlights the blunt fact that the radical transformation of the United States from a sovereign nation into a satellite of the new world order is very much a bipartisan affair.

Pretending to be political adversaries, establishment Republicans and Democrats work hand-in-hand in furtherance of their goal. Large and extremely recognizable corporate brands are only too happy to join them.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at LibertyNation.com, WorldTribune.com, and FreePressInternational.org.

