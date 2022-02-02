Poll: 7 of 10 Americans are done with Big Government’s Covid crackdown

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2022

Two years into the Covid pandemic, Americans are finally embracing what should have been policy from day one — “individual choice; individual decision-making; individual accountability; individual responsibility,” a columnist wrote.

According to a new Monmouth University poll, 78 percent of Americans who’ve had the virus say society should just get used to the idea of living with Covid and return to life as it was before Covid and Big Government’s imposition of lockdowns and mandates.

“If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re not, live life as normal — as pre-Covid normal,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote on Feb. 1.

“And if you’re a Democrat, leave the rest of Americans alone.”

The Monmouth poll found that fully 70 percent of Americans “say they’ve grown tired of all the coronavirus talk, and equally tired of all the coronavirus clampdowns on freedoms, and they also say it’s high time to ‘get on’ with living.”

The poll found that those who say they are done with Big Government’s Covid crackdowns include 89 percent of are Republicans; 71 percent of independents; but only 47 percent of Democrats.

Why are Democrats so reluctant to return to pre-Covid norms?

“Here’s the answer,” Chumley wrote: “Their entire life is wound up in winning political points; the coronavirus is just too juicy a tool to take away just yet. They still have a lot more power and control to squeeze from it. That, and they don’t believe in a sovereign God so much as an all-powerful government. So, when government says, ‘Jump,’ they not only ask, ‘How high?’ but demand everybody else in the world comply with the answer, as well. If leftists have their way, the coronavirus clampdowns will never leave.”

Meanwhile, a new analysis by Johns Hopkins University of several studies found lockdowns during the first Covid wave in the spring of 2020 only reduced Covid-19 mortality by .2% in the U.S. and Europe.

“While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted,” the researchers wrote. “In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

The researchers – Johns Hopkins University economics professor Steve Hanke, Lund University economics professor Lars Jonung, and special advisor at Copenhagen’s Center for Political Studies Jonas Herby – analyzed the effects of lockdown measures such as school shutdowns, business closures, and mask mandates on Covid-19 deaths.

“We find little to no evidence that mandated lockdowns in Europe and the United States had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality rates,” the researchers wrote.

