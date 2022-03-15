Poll: 4 of 10 in ‘Vampire State’ are packing their bags

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2022

Some observers have joked that half of New York can be seen partying in the Disney World/Orlando area on any given weekend.

It is looking more and more these days like the joke is not far off from reality.

New polling shows that 4 out of every 10 New York residents are leaving or planning to leave.

“Voters view the tax-sucking ‘Empire State’ as the ‘Vampire State’ and are desperate to get out from under Albany’s tax collectors by fleeing south and west,” Paul Bedard noted in a March 15 op-ed for the Washington Examiner.

Pollster John Zogby noted: “While taxes have always been cited as a major reason for leaving the state, they are particularly acute these days with the high rate of inflation. Folks are saying that if the cost of living is high, at least there is one thing they can do about it. Prices of gasoline, groceries, and everything else are at a runaway stage, so there are places that cost less.”

Jeremy Zogby told Bedard: “It is fascinating that whether it is NYC, NYC suburbs, or upstate (essentially big city, suburban, small city, and rural) New Yorkers’ sentiment is to head for the hills. Just not New York hills.”

He added, “Essentially, bold and swift government action has taken its toll as the philosophy is pending bankruptcy — financially and morally.”

