Pilots are ‘going to work with crushing chest pains,’ vax-injured pilot says

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2022

Many vaccinated pilots “are a flight risk” and some are going to work with “crushing pains in their chests and heads,” said a pilot who was injured after receiving the Covid vaccine.

“There’s a number of pilots out there who are fearful to come forward and speak… They are fearful of retribution,” American pilot Greg Pearson told Real America’s Voice.

“There are guys that are going to work with crushing pains in their chests and their heads,” Pearson said. “They’re scared that they’re going to lose their careers.”

Pearson said he got the Covid vaccine, against his better judgment, due to an employer mandate. Shortly after getting the shot, Pearson said he went to the emergency room after he felt like his heart was pounding out of his chest.

“I went to the ER where they quickly hooked me up to EKG IVs, did blood work quickly and determined that I was in atrial fibrillation. It’s the major cause of stroke,” Pearson said. “I could have stroked out at 100 feet while trying to land an airplane. I could have just pushed down on that stick before the person next to me could do anything. [Then] it’s all over for a lot of people.”

Pearson’s revelation comes after U.S. Army whistleblower Theresa Long testified last year that she had to ground three pilots in one morning due to vaccine injuries.

