Army silenced physician who reported pilot vaccine injuries

November 2, 2021

An Army physician said she was removed from treating acute patients after reporting that three pilots had suffered injuries from the Covid vaccination.

Lt. Col. Theresa Long told a panel hosted by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday that “in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries.”

“The third pilot had been vaccinated and felt like he was drunk, chronically fatigued within 24 hours after vaccination,” Long said. “The pilot told me he didn’t know what to do so he drank a lot of coffee to ‘wake himself up’ and continue to fly until he realized it wasn’t going away.”

Long continued: “After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning I had to ground three out of three pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were canceled, my charts were pulled for review, and I was told that I would not be seeing acute patients anymore, just healthy pilots there for their flight physical.”

“With respect to aviation safety, risk communication is critical,” she said. “I saw five patients in clinic, two of which presented with chest pain days to weeks after vaccination and were subsequently diagnosed with pericarditis and worked up to rule out myocarditis.”

Long, a senior flight surgeon at the U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Rucker, submitted a signed affidavit earlier this year warning that the Pentagon’s Covid vaccine mandate could make the entire Army pilot corp medically grounded.

In the affidavit, Long said she personally observed:

• “The most physically fit female soldier I have seen in over 20 years in the Army, go from collegiate level athlete training for Ranger School, to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor, thyroid dysfunction within weeks of getting vaccinated.”

• “A significant increase in the number of young soldiers with migraines, cancer, myocarditis after vaccination…sick, bed-ridden, debilitated, and unable to work for days to weeks after vaccination…three flight crew members presented with both significant and aggressive systemic health issues.”

• “One fatality and two ICU cases on Fort Hood; the deceased was an Army pilot who could have been flying at the time. All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination.”

• Over fifteen military physicians and healthcare providers who have shared experiences of having their safety concerns ignored and being ostracized for expressing or reporting safety concerns as they relate to COVID vaccinations.”

Long added: “I cannot attribute this result to anything other than the Covid-19 vaccines. Each person was in top physical condition before the inoculation and each suffered the event within 2 days post vaccination.”

