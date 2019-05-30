Palestinian leader curses White House peace plan: May ‘Deal of Shame . . . go to hell’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 30, 2019

Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas said the “Deal of the Century” can “go to hell.”

Abbas also said the PA will not accept the upcoming economic workshop in Bahrain or its results, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The Trump administration plans to unveil the economic component of its Middle East peace plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century,” at the workshop.

In an address which aired on Palestine TV on May 28, Abbas referred to the U.S. plan as the “Deal of Shame” and said he hoped it will “go to hell.”

Related: China, Russia to boycott White House-backed economic workshop in Bahrain, May 28, 2019

The PA leader said the only way to solve the Palestinian issue is by dealing with the political issues.

Arutz Sheva noted in a May 30 report that “Abbas said the workshop is nothing more than ‘illusions’ and that the money promised to the Palestinians will never arrive, and he added that when the Palestinian cause is resolved, the Palestinians will not need foreign aid because they will have an independent and modern Palestinian state.”

