China, Russia to boycott White House-backed economic workshop in Bahrain

May 28, 2019

China and Russia have decided not to participate in next month’s workshop in Bahrain at which the United States plans to unveil the economic component of its Middle East peace plan dubbed the “Deal of the Century.”

Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat said on May 27 he had been informed by China and Russia that they will skip the conference.

The “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop will be held on June 25 and 26.

Erekat said that the PA had asked both countries to boycott the conference.

The Palestinians have rejected the U.S. peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

While China and Russia will not attend the conference, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates publicly said last week they will take part in the conference and will help promote economic cooperation for the Middle East.

China’s envoy to the PA confirmed the remarks and noted that a tripartite agreement had been reached with Syria to boycott the conference, Arutz Sheva reported.

The PA immediately announced that it would boycott the economic conference, with its “information minister” Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

On May 26, the PLO Executive Committee called on the world to boycott the Bahrain conference, saying it hadn’t “authorized any party to negotiate on behalf of the Palestinian people.”

“The goal pursued by the U.S. for the workshop is to start implementing the Deal of the Century and link it to economy after it takes steps in implementing the political parts of the deal,” the PLO committee added.

The PA has boycotted the U.S. administration since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.

