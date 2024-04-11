OJ touted Covid vaccine as like wearing a seatbelt

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2024

OJ Simpson died at his Las Vegas home on Wednesday. He was 76.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family announced on social media Thursday. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Simpson had been battling prostate cancer.

In May 2023, Simpson shared in a video posted on X that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, though he did not specify what type of cancer. “In recent years, really recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer.”

In 2021, Simpson had shared a photo of him receiving the Covid stab (er, jab), and encouraged others to get it.

The former football star and ex-convict wore a face mask with his nickname “The Juice” printed across the front as he was injected with the vaccine at a distribution site in Las Vegas. The caption read: “Get your shot. I got mine!!!”

Simpson quotes a “female doctor” as saying that getting the Covid shot is like “wearing a seatbelt, it doesn’t guarantee you won’t get in an accident, but if you do you have a much better chance of survival.”

He goes on to blame the unvaccinated for mask mandates.

