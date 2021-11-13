No record of unvaccinated person who recovered from Covid spreading the virus, CDC admits

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2021

The CDC has admitted that it has no record of an unvaccinated individual who has recovered from Covid ever spreading the virus after being reinfected.

The CDC made the admission after a New York attorney filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in September asking for:

“Documents reflecting any documented case of an individual who (1) never received a Covid-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with Covid-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”

The CDC responded:

“A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. The CDC Emergency Operation Center (EOC) conveyed that this information is not collected.”

A study examining T cell responses in Covid-19 convalescent individuals published earlier this year revealed natural immunity provides better protection against the virus than vaccination.

“Natural immunity doesn’t make Big Pharma any money which is why the Biden Regime and the CDC never talk about it,” Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted.

