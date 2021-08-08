‘No ocean wide enough to keep us safe,’ Biden warns as he allows thousands of infected illegals into U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2021

Covid “knows no boundaries,” Joe Biden said this week. “You can’t build a wall high enough to keep it out. There is no wall high enough or ocean wide enough to keep us safe from a vaccination in other — from the Covid-19 in other countries.”

Biden added: “In fact, just like the original virus that caused Covid-19, the Delta variant came from abroad. As long as the virus continues to rage outside the United States, potentially more dangerous variants could arrive at our shores again.”

Biden made the comments as his administration continues to allow Covid-infected illegal immigrants by the thousands into the United States.

The city of McAllen, Texas has discovered thousands of positive cases among illegals released into the community.

“Since mid-February of 2021 there have been over 7,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive immigrants released into the City of McAllen by CBP, including over 1,500 new cases in the past seven days,” city officials said on Aug. 5.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas cited the numbers announced by McAllen as he slammed Team Biden for the catastrophe it has created at the southern border.

“That is unacceptable and they keep doing it,” Cruz told Fox News. “Joe Biden likes to talk about this pandemic, well I’ll tell you what, the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was a superspreader event because their open border is endangering not just the people of Texas but people all across the country.”

The release of Covid-infected illegals is not only impacting McAllen and other border cities. Team Biden is also transporting thousands more illegals with the virus to locations across the nation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) currently does not have a formal policy that requires testing of migrants before they are released to U.S. localities.

More than 1.1 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally in the first six months of 2021, DHS reported.

The numbers do not include the estimated 30,000 to 50,000 illegals who reportedly evade capture every month.

According to preliminary data from DHS, the daily average number of illegals encountered by Border Patrol in July was 6,779, including 616 unaccompanied children and 2,583 family units.

In total, roughly 19,000 unaccompanied children entered the U.S. illegally last month, surpassing the previously highest number of 18,877, recorded in March.

Border Patrol officials say their facilities are strained with 17,778 people in custody as of Sunday alone, with the Rio Grande Valley sector holding 10,002.

