New York City kicks Korean War vet, 95, out of seniors home to make room for illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2023

Seniors, including a 95-year-old Korean War veteran, were kicked out of a senior assisted living facility in New York City to make room for illegal immigrants, reports say.

Frank Tammaro told Fox News Digital that he learned that the non-governmental organization (NGO) Homes for the Homeless, which owns the Island Shores facility he was residing in, had cut a deal with New York City officials to transform the facility into a migrant camp.

At a press conference with New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Tammaro said that he and more than 50 other seniors, including seven other war veterans, were kicked out of the Staten Island facility.

“It was scary, very scary. Especially when I don’t get around like I used to,” Tammaro said of being kicked out of his home. “I didn’t know where I was going.”

Tammaro moved into a different assisted living home but decided not to return to the new facility after taking a fall that landed him in the hospital. He has since moved into his daughter’s home in Midland Beach, Staten Island.

“I do get upset when I see them handing out all this money and all these things, and I’m paying taxes and getting kicked out. I’ve never got anything from the city or the state,” Tammaro said.

Tammaro’s daughter, Barbara Annunziata, said she has been unable to get her father a healthcare aide because their insurance keeps rejecting him. Meanwhile, she sees illegal aliens living for free on the taxpayer’s dime.

There are more than 66,000 migrants currently in the city’s care across more than 200 shelters.

“I don’t understand it at all. It’s not fair to anybody. These migrants … they’re getting everything and I can’t get nothing for him. It angers me,” Annunziata told Fox News Digital. “They’re worried about the migrants more than they’re worried about the U.S. citizens,” Annunziata said.

