New ‘Pentagon Papers’: Documents contradict Fauci testimony on gain of function research

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2022

SWAMP WATCH

EcoHealth Alliance was rejected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in March 2018 regarding funding for gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses, according to military documents obtained by Project Veritas.

DARPA said it turned away the proposal, named Project Defuse, “over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the gain of function research moratorium.”

Despite DARPA’s rejection, the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID), under the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, proceeded with the research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S., the documents show.

“Who at DARPA made the decision to bury the original report? They could have raised red flags to the Pentagon, the White House, or Congress, which may have prevented this entire pandemic that has led to the deaths of 5.4 million people worldwide and caused much pain and suffering to many millions more,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said.

Project Veritas reported on Jan. 10 that the never-before-seen documents contain information on the origins of Covid, gain of function research, vaccines, potential treatments which have been suppressed, “and the government’s effort to conceal all of this.”

In congressional testimony, Fauci has repeatedly maintained that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and NAIAD have not been involved in gain of function research with the EcoHealth Alliance program. But according to the documents obtained by Project Veritas which outline why EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal was rejected, “DARPA certainly classified the research as gain of function.”

A direct quote from the DARPA rejection letter: “The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research.”

Project Veritas also obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense written by U.S. Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow, which details great concern over the Covid-19 gain of function program, the concealment of documents, the suppression of potential curatives, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and the mRNA vaccines.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Dec. 11, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine, called the new revelations “bigger than the Pentagon Papers” while Dr. Naomi Wolf called it “manslaughter of millions of people coordinated at the highest levels.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief