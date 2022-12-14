More than 1,000 migrants cross into El Paso Sector in one day

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2022

In a single day, more than 1,000 migrants crossed through Joe Biden’s open borders into the El Paso Sector, reports say.

A video tweeted by @PSAFLIVE on Monday reveals a steady stream of migrants crossing the border from Mexico into El Paso. The group of more than 1,000 migrants who crossed overnight is understood to be one of the largest-ever single migrant crossing events in U.S. history.

Border Patrol agents reportedly have more than 5,000 migrants in custody with nowhere to place new migrant arrivals.

The migrants were escorted, hundreds at a time, by state police in Chihuahua, Mexico from the cities of Jiménez to Juárez on Sunday before the mass crossing, El Paso Matters reported. The migrants are reported to have traveled to the U.S. from Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Peru.

A live dashboard operated by the City of El Paso showed on Wednesday afternoon there were 5,703 migrants currently in custody. The dashboard shows the release into the El Paso Community of 1,264 migrants with an additional 300 released onto the city’s streets.

Over the weekend, nearly 7,400 migrants crossed the border from Mexico, mostly to the city of El Paso. Border Patrol officials called it a “major surge” in an already overwhelmed sector of the border.

BREAKING: An enormous mass of hundreds of migrants have just crossed illegally into El Paso, TX.

There is now a massive line of migrants waiting to be taken into custody by Border Patrol, and more are coming.

El Paso sector had over 2,600 crossings in 24 hrs Fri-Sat. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0AaQRQXVNN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish